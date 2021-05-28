Why Plasma Therapy Market May Skyrocket: Study Revealed Which Players May Turn Game

Download FREE Sample Connect with Our Analyst

The Covid-19 pandemic is anticipated to affect the worldwide computer aided drug discovery market positively. The respiratory disease therapeutic segment will generate a considerable amount of the global market share. The pharmaceutical end-user segment is anticipated to reach newer heights. The structure-based drug design segment is foreseen to overwhelm the global market share. The Asia-Pacific region will generate huge investment opportunities in the conjecturetime frame. The key players of the market are concentrating on various strategies to sustain in these trying times.

The sudden eruption of COVID-19 pandemic has imposed positive impact on the computer aided drug discovery market. Widespread coronavirus has influenced numerous medical organizations for the advancement of vaccines to treat infected persons around the world. According to a recent publication by Pharmaceutical Science and Computational Chemical Genomics Screening Centre, distinguishing proof of antibody or medication treatment for COVID-19 is studied using the computational drug repurposing method. This study has contributed to the development of vaccine for COVID-19 infection. Also besides, it stated that computer-aided drug design is an efficient procedure to contemplate the 3-dimensional structure of virus protein. Likewise, chloroquine phosphate is utilized for the treatment of COVID-19 infected persons. But according to publication made by Dr. Talluri Sekhar, this chloroquine is used to treat a few patients. Thus several studies are carried out to study the genomic structure and develop chloroquine with the help of computer-aided technology to utilize it on severely ill patients.

In addition, a team of Chinese scientists stated that the high-resolution crystal structure of the COVID-19 virus has been studied and developed an antiviral drug that can combat the virus. This protease structure was studied using virtual drug screening and structure-assist drug design. Thus these factors are driving the demand of the global computer aided drug discovery market in the forecast period of time. During this unique situation, our analysts are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the Computer aided drug discovery Market by providing them with an in-depth analysis.

As per a recent report published by Research Dive, the global computer aided drug discovery market is set to generate a revenue of $5,427.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The global CADD market has been fragmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, end-user and region. The computer aided drug discovery report provides in-depth insights on drivers, vital segments, opportunities, restraints, and key players of the market. As per our analysts, increased utilization of CADD method for various phase of drug development is expected to drive the global computer aided drug discovery market. However,it is difficult to copy and simulate the complete biological system on a computer system and flexibility are the factors restraining the market growth.

Structure-Based Drug Design Type to Have Dominant Share

Based on type, the global computer aided drug discovery market is classified into structure-based drug design (SBDD), ligand-based drug design (LBDD), and sequence-based approaches. The structure-based drug design segment represented $489.8 billion income in 2018 and is anticipated to develop at 17.3% CAGR by the end of 2026. This design is the developing iterative and ground-breaking approach for auxiliary assessment of drug discovery process and it is cost-effective method as compared to other design type.

Respiratory Disease Therapeutic Area to be Most Lucrative

In view oftherapeutic area, the global market for the computer aided drug discovery is segmented into oncology, neurology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, diabetes and others. The market size for the respiratory disease accounted for $243.4 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.3% CAGR by 2026. This development is attributed to the fast ascent in the respiratory issues due to growing prevalence for smoking and COVID-19 patients.

Pharmaceutical Companies to be Most Lucrative

On the basis of end-user, the computer aided drug discovery market is divided into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes and others. Pharmaceutical company segment is anticipated to dominate the global computer aided drug discovery market. Pharmaceutical company vertical accounted for $452.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 17.2% during the projected time frame. The growth is attributed due to the increasing demand for development of appropriate vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients around the world.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the region, the global computer aided drug discovery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific computer aided drug discovery market accounted for $411.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at 17.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the presence of major key-players in this region and their increasing investments for research & development activities to widen the utilization of CADD.

The major players of the global computer aided drug discovery market include BOC Sciences, BioDuro, Schrödinger, Aris Pharmaceuticals, Aragen Bioscience, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Charles River, AstraZeneca, Evotec A.G., and Bayers AG.

