The global footwear market is estimated to be valued at $536,889.2 million by 2028, surging from $360,090.9 million in 2020 at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.2%.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Footwear Market

The global market for footwear is estimated to experience a negative impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth of the market is declining amid the pandemic due to complete lockdown situations that has led to the closure of hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. Also, the footwear manufacturing plants were completely shut down that resulted in supply chain disruptions, order cancellations, ban of export, import of products from various countries, and non-availability of raw materials. In addition, several regulations were laid down on the delivery of non-essential goods in certain areas and countries to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus that led decline in the market demand. Due to lockdown situations people were not able to participate in outdoor sports such as basketball, soccer, and others. Also, gyms & fitness centers were closed due to which the demand for athletic footwear declined. Also, many sport events such as 2021 Summer Olympics which was supposed to be held in Tokyo, Euro 2021 Championships were postponed which has led to negative impact on the demand for global footwear market due to decline in demand for athletic footwear that has wide applications across sports activities as athletic footwear improves performance, comfort, and prevents injuries.

Global Footwear Market Analysis

The enormous growth of the global footwear market is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles and increase in health awareness among people. The changing lifestyle habits has led to increase in demand for trendy and fancy footwears that comes at an affordable price. Also, the growth in working population that has to adhere to formal dressing code across various countries has led to increase in demand for formal shoes, heels, sandals, and others. The growing health consciousness among people to stay healthy and prevent chronic disorders has led to increase in demand for athletic footwear. The increase in obesity and sedentary lifestyle has urged people to perform regular exercise and to participate in various indoor & outdoor sports such as basketball, soccer, badminton, running, and others. All these activities have increased the demand for footwear that offers comfortability, trendy look, and has high durability. Along with athletic footwear, formal shoes, stylish sneakers, flip flops, boost, sandals, and casual shoes are attracting large customers including men, women, and children. All these aspects are estimated to drive the market for footwear and fuel the growth of the market.

The availability of counterfeit products that imitate and steal the designs of popular brands such as Nike, Puma, and others in developing economies where customers are price sensitive is estimated to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period. The online distribution channel is the major platform for the sale of counterfeit footwears that is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The product innovations and technological advancements towards the development of comfortable, durable, and sustainable product are estimated to create huge opportunities for the global footwear market in the future. For instance, Nothing New, the sneaker startup brand founded in 2020, develops new sneakers by using only the recycled products such as recycled plastic, fishing nets, recycled cotton, cork, rubber, and others. In addition, in 2015, Adidas, the leading footwear manufacturer has collaborated with Parley, which is an environmental organization, to develop sneaker that is made using yarn produced from recycled ocean plastic and deep-sea gill nets. Such initiatives by the footwear manufacturers are estimated to drive the market demand and generate huge growth opportunities during the analysis timeframe.

Global Footwear Market, Segmentation

The global footwear market is segmented based on type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Type:

The type segment is further classified into athletic and non-athletic. Among these, the athletic footwear sub-segment is anticipated to acquire dominant market share and surpass $249,266.8 million by 2028, with an increase from $157,257.9 million in 2020. The growth is majorly attributed to increase in sports, indoor & outdoor games, and other physical activities performed by people of all age groups. Athletic shoes offer various benefits such as superior cushioning, breathability, durability, slip resistance, motion control, and others. Thus, increase in chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and others, due to lack of physical activity, increasing in health-conscious population, and rising focus on gym and health clubs are predicted to create a positive impact on the athletic sub-segment of the footwear industry throughout the forecast period.

Material:

The material segment is further divided into leather and non-leather. The non-leather sub-segment is anticipated to have a dominating share in the global market and register a revenue of $294,835.4 million during the analysis timeframe. The huge growth in non-leather sub-segment is attributed to increase in number of people engaging in physical activities, sports, and high demand for fashionable footwear products such as flip flops, sandals, heels, and others.

End User:

The end user segment is further divided into men, women, and children. The women sub-segment is anticipated to acquire dominant market share and fastest growth in the global market registering a revenue of $234,784.1 million during the forecast period. The high demand for footwear by women is attributed to availability of variety of footwears such as heels, formal shoes, slippers, flip flops, sandals, ankle boots, wedges, ballet pumps, and others. Also, affordable pricing options are available in women footwears due to availability of local as well as international brands.

Region:

The footwear market for the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness rapid growth. This region generated a revenue of $149,761.8 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach up to $239,506.3 million by 2028. The growth in disposable income, increase in people’s interest towards sports and fashion is driving the market growth. Further, various footwear manufacturing units are present in China. In addition, the Indian Government is promoting ‘Make in India’ mission that focuses on promoting the goods made and manufactured in India. Also, top footwear production units are present in Kanpur, Ranipet, Ambur, Agra, Vaniyambadi cities of India. These aspects are anticipated to boost the footwear market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Players in the Global Footwear Market

Some of the leading global footwear market players are Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA, Inc., Under Armour, Inc, VF Corporation, Geox S.p.A, CROCS, Inc., Ecco Sko A/S, Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Along with the company profiles of the key players in the market, the report includes the Porter’s five forces model that gives deep insights into the competitive environment of the market.

