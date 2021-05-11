Mammography Systems Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Tualatin Imaging, P.C, etc

“Mammography (also called mastography) is the process of using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast for diagnosis and screening. The goal of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer, typically through detection of characteristic masses or microcalcifications.

This report elaborates the Mammography Systems market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Mammography Systems industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Mammography Systems. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Mammography Systems in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Mammography Systems market covered in Chapter 13:

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Tualatin Imaging, P.C

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

PLANMED OY

Analogic Corporation

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Micrima Limited



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Mammography Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Mammography Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational & Research Institutes

Diagnostics Center



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Mammography Systems Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Mammography Systems Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Mammography Systems Market Forces

3.1 Global Mammography Systems Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Mammography Systems Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Mammography Systems Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mammography Systems Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Mammography Systems Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mammography Systems Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Mammography Systems Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Mammography Systems Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mammography Systems Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Mammography Systems Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Mammography Systems Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Mammography Systems Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Mammography Systems Export and Import

5.2 United States Mammography Systems Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Mammography Systems Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Mammography Systems Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Mammography Systems Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Mammography Systems Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Mammography Systems Market – By Type

6.1 Global Mammography Systems Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Mammography Systems Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mammography Systems Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mammography Systems Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Mammography Systems Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Mammography Systems Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Mammography Systems Production, Price and Growth Rate of Analog Mammography Systems (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Mammography Systems Production, Price and Growth Rate of Digital Mammography Systems (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Mammography Systems Production, Price and Growth Rate of Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (2015-2020)

7 Mammography Systems Market – By Application

7.1 Global Mammography Systems Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Mammography Systems Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Mammography Systems Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Mammography Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Mammography Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Mammography Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Educational & Research Institutes (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Mammography Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Diagnostics Center (2015-2020)

8 North America Mammography Systems Market

8.1 North America Mammography Systems Market Size

8.2 United States Mammography Systems Market Size

8.3 Canada Mammography Systems Market Size

8.4 Mexico Mammography Systems Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Mammography Systems Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Mammography Systems Market Size

9.2 Germany Mammography Systems Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Mammography Systems Market Size

9.4 France Mammography Systems Market Size

9.5 Italy Mammography Systems Market Size

9.6 Spain Mammography Systems Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market Size

10.2 China Mammography Systems Market Size

10.3 Japan Mammography Systems Market Size

10.4 South Korea Mammography Systems Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Mammography Systems Market Size

10.6 India Mammography Systems Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Mammography Systems Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mammography Systems Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Mammography Systems Market Size

11.3 UAE Mammography Systems Market Size

11.4 South Africa Mammography Systems Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Mammography Systems Market Analysis

12.1 South America Mammography Systems Market Size

12.2 Brazil Mammography Systems Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

13.1.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Basic Information

13.1.2 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Carestream Health

13.2.1 Carestream Health Basic Information

13.2.2 Carestream Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Carestream Health Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

13.3.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Basic Information

13.3.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

13.4.1 Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. Basic Information

13.4.2 Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Tualatin Imaging, P.C

13.5.1 Tualatin Imaging, P.C Basic Information

13.5.2 Tualatin Imaging, P.C Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Tualatin Imaging, P.C Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 General Electric Company

13.6.1 General Electric Company Basic Information

13.6.2 General Electric Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 General Electric Company Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Carestream Health

13.7.1 Carestream Health Basic Information

13.7.2 Carestream Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Carestream Health Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Siemens AG

13.8.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

13.8.2 Siemens AG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Siemens AG Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 PLANMED OY

13.9.1 PLANMED OY Basic Information

13.9.2 PLANMED OY Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 PLANMED OY Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Analogic Corporation

13.10.1 Analogic Corporation Basic Information

13.10.2 Analogic Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Analogic Corporation Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

13.11.1 Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

13.11.2 Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Basic Information

13.12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Hologic, Inc.

13.13.1 Hologic, Inc. Basic Information

13.13.2 Hologic, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Hologic, Inc. Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Konica Minolta, Inc.

13.14.1 Konica Minolta, Inc. Basic Information

13.14.2 Konica Minolta, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Konica Minolta, Inc. Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Micrima Limited

13.15.1 Micrima Limited Basic Information

13.15.2 Micrima Limited Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Micrima Limited Mammography Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Mammography Systems Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Mammography Systems Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Mammography Systems Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Mammography Systems Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Mammography Systems Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Mammography Systems Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Mammography Systems Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Mammography Systems Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Mammography Systems Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



”