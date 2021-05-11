Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Procaps, Ziguang Group, By-Health, Captek, Amway, IVC, Aenova, etc

“Soft gelatin capsules, also known as soft gels, are still the leading product format in dietary supplements. Soft gelatin capsules is ideal for both the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical markets

This report elaborates the Soft Gelatin Capsules market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Soft Gelatin Capsules industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Soft Gelatin Capsules. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Soft Gelatin Capsules in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Soft Gelatin Capsules market covered in Chapter 13:

Procaps

Ziguang Group

By-Health

Captek

Amway

IVC

Aenova

NBTY

Baihe Biotech

Soft Gel Technologies

Capsugel

Shineway

EuroCaps

Strides Arcolab

Catalent

Guangdong Yichao

Donghai Pharm

Yuwang Group

Patheon Inc

Sirio Pharma



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Soft Gelatin Capsules market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dropping Method

Pressing Method



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Soft Gelatin Capsules market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Other



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forces

3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Export and Import

5.2 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Soft Gelatin Capsules Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Soft Gelatin Capsules Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Soft Gelatin Capsules Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market – By Type

6.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production, Price and Growth Rate of Dropping Method (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Production, Price and Growth Rate of Pressing Method (2015-2020)

7 Soft Gelatin Capsules Market – By Application

7.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption and Growth Rate of Health Supplements (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

8 North America Soft Gelatin Capsules Market

8.1 North America Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

8.2 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

8.3 Canada Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

8.4 Mexico Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

9.2 Germany Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

9.4 France Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

9.5 Italy Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

9.6 Spain Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

10.2 China Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

10.3 Japan Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

10.4 South Korea Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

10.6 India Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

11.3 UAE Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

11.4 South Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Analysis

12.1 South America Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

12.2 Brazil Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Procaps

13.1.1 Procaps Basic Information

13.1.2 Procaps Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Procaps Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Ziguang Group

13.2.1 Ziguang Group Basic Information

13.2.2 Ziguang Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Ziguang Group Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 By-Health

13.3.1 By-Health Basic Information

13.3.2 By-Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 By-Health Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Captek

13.4.1 Captek Basic Information

13.4.2 Captek Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Captek Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Amway

13.5.1 Amway Basic Information

13.5.2 Amway Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Amway Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 IVC

13.6.1 IVC Basic Information

13.6.2 IVC Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 IVC Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Aenova

13.7.1 Aenova Basic Information

13.7.2 Aenova Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Aenova Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 NBTY

13.8.1 NBTY Basic Information

13.8.2 NBTY Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 NBTY Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Baihe Biotech

13.9.1 Baihe Biotech Basic Information

13.9.2 Baihe Biotech Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Baihe Biotech Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Soft Gel Technologies

13.10.1 Soft Gel Technologies Basic Information

13.10.2 Soft Gel Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Soft Gel Technologies Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Capsugel

13.11.1 Capsugel Basic Information

13.11.2 Capsugel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Capsugel Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Shineway

13.12.1 Shineway Basic Information

13.12.2 Shineway Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Shineway Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 EuroCaps

13.13.1 EuroCaps Basic Information

13.13.2 EuroCaps Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 EuroCaps Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Strides Arcolab

13.14.1 Strides Arcolab Basic Information

13.14.2 Strides Arcolab Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Strides Arcolab Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Catalent

13.15.1 Catalent Basic Information

13.15.2 Catalent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Catalent Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.16 Guangdong Yichao

13.16.1 Guangdong Yichao Basic Information

13.16.2 Guangdong Yichao Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.16.3 Guangdong Yichao Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.17 Donghai Pharm

13.17.1 Donghai Pharm Basic Information

13.17.2 Donghai Pharm Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.17.3 Donghai Pharm Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.18 Yuwang Group

13.18.1 Yuwang Group Basic Information

13.18.2 Yuwang Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.18.3 Yuwang Group Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.19 Patheon Inc

13.19.1 Patheon Inc Basic Information

13.19.2 Patheon Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.19.3 Patheon Inc Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.20 Sirio Pharma

13.20.1 Sirio Pharma Basic Information

13.20.2 Sirio Pharma Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.20.3 Sirio Pharma Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



