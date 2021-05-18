Banana Powder Market Size, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global banana powder market reached a value of US$ 990.6 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Banana powder is procured by removing the moisture content present in raw bananas to extend the shelf life of the processed product. This helps to minimize post-harvest losses as well as retain the nutritional value of fresh bananas. Banana powder is high in potassium, dietary fibers, resistant starch, protein, and vitamins. As a result, it offers numerous health benefits in strengthening bones, improving digestion, preventing dehydration, regulating blood pressure, relaxing muscles, etc. Banana powder is used across various sectors, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, animal feed, etc.

The global banana powder market is primarily propelled by the expanding food and beverage industry. It is used to prepare numerous beverages, such as milkshakes and smoothies, which are widely preferred by the millennials and the working population, who are inclined towards on-the-go nutritional drinks. Furthermore, banana powder is also utilized in the bakery sector as a healthier alternative to wheat flour in bread, cakes, pastries, etc. Moreover, banana powder acts as an essential ingredient in the formulation of various skincare products based on the increasing popularity of natural and organic personal grooming items. Besides this, the escalating utilization of banana powder in animal feed production for improving the gut health of cattle, is expected to further drive the global market in the coming years.

Banana Powder Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the banana powder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fyffes plc

Grupo Noboa S.A.

The report has segmented the global banana powder market on the basis of end use and region.

Breakup by End Use:

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

