NSW has selected members to oversee its Renewable Energy Sector Board

The NSW government intends to call upon the energy experts to devise an energy plan that creates employment opportunities emerging from the exploitation of the renewable energy industry. This government has done this by coming up with a new board of sector representatives. The introductory Renewable Energy Sector Board came into action through the energy minister of NSW, Matt Kean. This board’s duties entail offering expert opinions and recommendations on the ideal job creation and economic sustainability of the state’s energy framework. Kean stated that they had brought forward all the energy industry stakeholders to identify the next step forward in the rollout of clean energy infrastructure.

Kean outlined that the board has the mandate to explore all the alternatives that will procure economic and employment advantages to the local industries, employees, and customers in the implementation of the Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap. Moreover, the board has been appropriated these powers to ensure that it comes up with informed plans that center the manufacturing sector around green energy. The board executives will offer advice to the NSW energy minister on how the strategies will oversee the local materials’ proper utilization. Additionally, the board must indicate competitive avenues through which investors can pump into renewable energy technologies. Analysts confirmed that the Renewable Energy Sector Board forms the Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap that is expected to unravel 12GW of solar and wind energy before the end of this decade. This target is achievable with the proper allocation of the $32 billion that the government appropriated to this state.

The energy sector members are select individuals plucked from energy unions, large energy consumers, advocates representing energy consumers, and analysts renowned in the energy sector. For example, the Renewable Energy Sector Board’s co-chairs are Daniel Walton from the Australian Workers’ Union and Craig Memery from the Public Interest Advocacy Centre. Memery explained that they oversee how the groups they represent will enjoy the shift to clean, affordable renewable electricity. He added that this concept would be evaluated with the interests of the NSW electricity consumers in mind. All the members in this hoard represent a particular group that is vital in the energy developers’ structure.

The members of the board agreed upon the formulation of new policies to ensure that the local people participate in the renewable energy sector and that opportunities are unveiled for investment. The policies will create room for accountability of the members and the analysis of the systems dedicated to implementing the agreed projects. Moreover, Walton explained that the board would encourage the utilization of the local services and goods to maintain the local people’s jobs in the renewable energy industry. Finally, more research and development will lead to new technologies’ innovation, creating more revenue sources and employment opportunities.