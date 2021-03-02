Plug-in hybrid cars might thrive for a while in the transition to electric vehicles

Experts argue that plug-in hybrid cars might be the intermediate level for the transportation system in shifting to electric vehicles. This concept is visible in the ongoing production of the hybrids. The switch to electric cars required an assuring level that would train the drivers for the next chain of technology and also prove its reliability.

However, the big question is: Will hybrid models thrive in the emission-free environment? The government will be the determinant in this matter since the government is championing electric vehicles to minimize pollution and promote autonomy for China’s energy sector. The country is likely to lead in energy efficiency because of the favorable policies for green energy.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China witnessed high sales for electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell cars last month. The increase in sales from the previous period became the seventh time for this trend. Electric cars constituted a majority of the car sales with 151000 units entering this new market.

The association attributed the adaptability of the people to the new normal where people thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic’s presence. Analysts anticipate zero-emission cars’ sales to clock 20% from the 5% record witnessed last year. The country also promoted gasoline-powered electric cars when the government decided to classify cars as low-fuel consumption passenger cars, meaning they could enjoy some incentives before they are completely erased from the market.

Car manufacturers are supposed to develop electric vehicles to suppress the production of internal combustion engine cars. This regulation is to ensure that they eliminate pollution from the transportation industry. Multinational corporations like BMW, Volkswagen, Tesla, and local automakers like NIO, Li Auto, and Xpeng have all been competing for the market share.

Moreover, Shanghai became the location for Tesla’s core production utility outside America. Nevertheless, the plug-in hybrid customers are still part of the market, with manufacturers evaluating strategies that they can use to convince them that electric cars are worth a try. The challenge to this approach is the scarcity of electric vehicle charging stations. Inasmuch as consumers would love to buy these green cars, they do not want to be left stranded in their exploits due to the inadequacy of charging stations for these cars. It is upon the government to support electric vehicle charging stations’ development and educate people on the advantages of electric cars.