RES Group tags Peab and SIC to work on the 372MW Bjornberget project in Sweden

RES Group, a European renewable energy giant, has awarded the remaining part of the Bjornberget project to Stenger and Ibsen Construction (SIC) and Peab. Both companies are well-known construction experts and bring years of experience to this project.

Peab, a civil engineering and construction company, has over 130 regional offices and annual revenues surpassing SEK 50million, making it one of the big names in the Nordic region when it comes to construction technology. The company is expected to deliver approximately 35 turbines before 2023. “We are very happy to partner with RES in this large and important project and contribute to society’s transition into renewables,” said Jorgen Eriksson, Peab’s regional manager.

SIC will be responsible for the design and construction of 25 turbines. The company, which specializes in turn-key solutions for wind turbine foundations, was established in 2003 and has worked on tons of projects in Sweden and beyond.

“Both RES and SIC were early movers in the wind market in the Nordics, and it’s great that our relationship had developed since our first construction project together back in 2005. We are looking forward to delivering the same high-quality construction at Bjornberget,” stated Jens Bak Ibsen, SIC’s CEO. The construction is scheduled to start this year and will offer many Swedish workers job opportunities, approximately 200 workers on the site.

RES is in charge of this project’s commercial and technical aspects while the duo tales on the installation part. The renewable energy company will also manage the construction works for this project, including 64km of new and upgraded roads and 130km of electricity cables.

The Bjornberget project was initiated in 2018 and is scheduled to start any time this year. It is one of the largest onshore wind projects in Europe and is co-owned by Prime Capital subsidiary, Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund, and Enlight Renewable Energy.

In 2020, Siemens Gamesa won a bid for this project. The renewable energy solutions provider will supply its SG 5.8-170 turbines to this project making its total order entry to 1GW. Siemens Gamesa will service these turbines for fifteen years. The turbines have a lifespan of thirty years and will expand Sweden’s renewable energy industry. The project, once complete, will generate a total of 1.1 terawatt-hours of electricity per year.

“This is an exciting point in the construction phase, and we are pleased to be working with such experienced and local companies as Peab and SIC on this project. A wind farm of this size will bring prosperity to the local region whilst helping to decarbonize Sweden’s power generation,” said Matilda Afzelius, RES chief in the Nordic region.