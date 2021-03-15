Kejimkujik National Park, Nova Scotia, introduces renewable energy

Renewables are the energy sector’s future since the planet is gradually transiting to clean energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It is one of the projects that aim to improve the environment and make the earth a habitable place to live like before without the climate fluctuations and many natural disasters.

Kejimkujik National Park is a legendary place that many love to visit. Are you planning on visiting the Park this coming summer? If yes, you might probably get a chance to sleep on the new teardrop-shaped loft in the trees or dry your hair using a hairdryer. You have read it right, Kejimkujik National Park has invested in the popular renewable energy sector. It is a way that the leading team of the Park is using to encourage more people to the renewable products.

In the recent report, the Federal Government announcement of the finalization of considerable upgrades in the Park. Also, there is a massive investment of $600,000 where the park team ensures campers use power sourced from renewable energy. Things just got better since you not only have to visit the Park and enjoy nature, but you get a chance to be part of something bigger, the energy transition journey.

This budget key area is installing a solar panel array whose key role is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions where the administration targets a 17% reduction. If things run according to plan, the solar array will produce at least 100 kW of energy annually via the Nova Scotia Power program. Experts claim that throughout the lifetime of this project, it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The total gas emissions reduction is 3,300 tonnes, equal to 1,035 cars on the road a year.

Other than the power sector, the Park announced significant upgrades, including a new water treatment facility, unique roofed accommodations, and upgraded power and sewer utilities. In addition to that, washrooms, buildings are new and gender-neutral, making it the first Park to have gender-neutral washroom/shower facilities.

In a report from Jean-Yves Duclos, the treasury Board president spoke of the situation in Kejimkujik National Park and how amazing it is that the Park uses the Greening Government Fund to improve the Park. The Park’s website states that registration for camping will open in early April, giving people more time to consider the COVID-19 updates. Also, it is encouraging people to visit and experience a better experience with clean energy.

This Park has evolved in the last few months, putting all the necessary measures regarding Covid-19 and renewable energy promotion. Visit this coming summer for a fantastic time with friends and family.