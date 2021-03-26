Volkswagen and GM are going big to take on Tesla with reduced EV prices

Volkswagen and GM recently announced their expansion to electric vehicles after years of claiming it would happen. Currently, there are the Chevrolet Bolt and Volkswagen ID.4 Electric vehicles, both pricing below $35,000. This price is friendly and average compared to other electric vehicles’ price tags since the cheapest EV in Tesla sells at $37,000. Experts claim that the two companies will battle for dominance in the EV industry.

VW first launched the ID last year with its ID.3 and ID.4 Crossover while GM is working on their electric vehicles. The new SUVs from VW and Chevy give the manufacturers a chance to compete with Tesla. An expert who has taken a drive in both cars claims that they will compete well with Tesla and tests the latter’s ability to hold on to their market position. The fact that Tesla has dominated in the US for a long time is a strength and weakness as people love trying new things.

VW’s ID.4 is fun but has its flaws

This electric vehicle has a friendly look and is fun, and gets 100 points for its design. The approachable appeal with an electric glow makes it classic. The designers stated that they wanted something people will be comfortable with as they drive. It is a rear-wheel-drive which is limiting in the market since most manufacturers opt for the front-wheel.

The drive is incredible, but the stopping feature is flawed since it feels awful, indistinct, and squishy. The stopping part in EVs is vital and a bit complicated, and Volkswagen designers at yet to get down to it. It can be set to one-pedal driving with a roomy backseat for comfort. The pricing is comfortable with the government incentives available.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a big deal for GM

The Bolt EUV portrays the slight difference between an SUV and a hatchback. It is a spacious car but with no cargo space, which the VW ID.4 has to fit your luggage. The vehicle is front-wheel-drive, and GM is planning on making their cars all-wheel-drive in the future. When it comes to the drive and design, the designers are on point since it looks like the mature version of the ID.4.

The stopping feature is friendly and has a high-quality one pedal drive resulting in a complete and safe stop. Unlike you have an emergency, you don’t have to rely on the brakes to halt your car. The two carmakers are great with these innovations. They are set to compete with Tesla, a company with years of experience, technology, and the resources to fight for the top position.