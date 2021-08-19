Latest Study Explores The Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Witness Highest Growth In Near Future

The Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life worldwide. This has led to several changes in market conditions. The report covers the rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future impact assessments.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 288 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 32.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in medical diagnostics devices and systems has changed the way of treating and diagnosing patients in healthcare industry. Artificial intelligence is predominantly utilized in healthcare facilities to scrutinize the correlation between treatment procedures and patient outcomes. Following the successful deployment and result, AI technology could potentially be utilized in a wide range of medical practices, including medical imaging, drug development, personalized medicines, and patient monitoring care. Also, the implementation of AI technology and machine learning in diagnostics could lead to improve diagnosis accuracy and reduce cost by improving patient safety, which may strengthen the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rise in investment or spending on healthcare AI, growing awareness on patient care and safety, and increasing collaboration among AI solution provider and healthcare facilities are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the study of the Center for Internet & Society (CIS) in 2017, the digital healthcare companies raised USD 5.5 billion for AI in the Indian healthcare industry. Also, it is anticipated that AI could possibly add approximately USD 952 billion to the Indian economy by the year 2035 and also spending in AI in the Indian healthcare industry seems to be expanding over the forecast period. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the adoption for artificial intelligence in diagnostics, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost for implementation of AI technologies coupled with rise in security concerns are the few major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Almost all companies who are listed or profiled are being to upgrade their applications for end-user experience and setting up their permanent base in 2020. This report focused and concentrate on these companies including Aidoc Medical., AliveCor, GE Healthcare, Imagen Technologies, Inc., Vuno Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Neural Analytics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Riverain Technologies, Zebra Medical Vision.

Furthermore, the research contributes an in-depth overview of regional level break-up categorized as likely leading growth rate territory, countries with the highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the geographical break-up incorporated in the study are North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World.

Unlike classified segments successful in the industry such as by Type (Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, Others) and by End-Users/Application Software Hardware Services

Research Objectives and Purpose

To inquire and examine the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market size by important regions/countries, product type and application, past data from 2014 to 2018, and estimate or forecast to 2026. To know the structure of Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market by recognizing its several sub-segments. To focused on a key Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market players, to determine, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years. To interpret the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market concerning specific growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors impacting the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, concerning key regions, type, and applications. To explain competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market and much more. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

