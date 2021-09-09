Covid-19 Impact on Global SLAM Technology Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, etc.

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: SLAM Technology Market

The recent document on the SLAM Technology Market is aimed to offer data regarding the major work that is happening in the industry space over the last few years. It further gives a complete analysis of the entire business space based on various industry aspects which are important to the growth of the industry space. It gives information about the emerging players in the industry that are making a significant place in the industry space over the coming years. Further it gives details about major points such as the industry drivers, key opportunities and major contribution of the market over the forecast time frame.

Competition Spectrum:

Google

Apple ARKit

Facebook

Aethon

Clearpath Robotics

Locus Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Parrot SA

NavVis

GeoSLAM

Ascending Technologies

SLAMcore

KUKA AG

Gestalt Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Shanghai Slamtec

SLAM Technology

The document further notifies the reader with the important information such as the recent industry updates and news along with the events that are likely to happen in the near future and the reasons behind those events. Further, the report contains important data and details regarding the SLAM Technology market share of the industry in the economic growth of various countries that are playing an important role in the industry space over the forecast time frame. The report divides the regions into several regions based on their industry share, their industry contribution and production as well as the consumption value.

The market is roughly segregated into:

• Analysis by Product Type:

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

SLAM Technology

• Application Analysis:

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

• Segmentation by Region with details about Country-specific developments

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

It further gives data about the recent happenings in the regions and gives an idea about the manufacturing units and production plants of the industry and its benefit to the industry space over the forecast time frame. The report also gives a thorough analysis of the major players and lists them down based on their industry contribution over the past few years. The SLAM Technology market report mentions about the major partnerships and acquisitions based on the recent reports of the industry players. The report gives a complete overview of the entire supply chain ecosystem of the industry and changes in it over the past few years.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SLAM Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 SLAM Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 SLAM Technology Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 SLAM Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 SLAM Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 SLAM Technology Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key SLAM Technology Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top SLAM Technology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top SLAM Technology Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 SLAM Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 SLAM Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio (Chapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by SLAM Technology Revenue in 2020

3.3 SLAM Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players SLAM Technology Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into SLAM Technology Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

It gives complete data regarding the major technological advancements of the industry space as well as offers data about the innovations and the way it is impacting the industry space.

Major countries that contribute a beast industry share in the global SLAM Technology market are Netherlands, Switzerland, Egypt, Thailand, Sweden, Nigeria, France, Mexico, Italy, Canada, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Poland, Taiwan, Chile, South Australia, Korea, South Africa, Philippines, Columbia, India, Turkey, United States, Belgium, Argentina, UK, Malaysia, Spain, and Rest of the World. The record further designs the business space subject to regions.

