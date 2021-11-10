Binder Jetting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Binder Jetting Services Scope and Market Size
Binder Jetting Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Binder Jetting Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Metallic Material
- Ceramic Material
- Composite Material
- Other
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Healthcare & Medical Devices
- Aerospace & Aeronautics
- Consumer Goods
- Heavy Equipment
- Oil & Gas
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- ExOne
- Voxeljet
- 3D Systems
- Stratasys
- Renishaw
- Proto Labs
- HP Development Company
- Materialise
- Proto3000
- MarkForged
- Xaar
- Digital Metal
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Binder Jetting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Metallic Material
1.2.3 Ceramic Material
1.2.4 Composite Material
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Binder Jetting Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Healthcare & Medical Devices
1.3.4 Aerospace & Aeronautics
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Heavy Equipment
1.3.7 Oil & Gas
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Binder Jetting Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Binder Jetting Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Binder Jetting Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Binder Jetting Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Binder Jetting Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Binder Jetting Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Binder Jetting Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Binder Jetting Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Binder Jetting Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Binder Jetting Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Binder Jetting Services Players by Revenue
