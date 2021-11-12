Electric Water Heaters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Water Heaters in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Water Heaters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Electric Water Heaters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Water Heaters companies in 2020 (%)

The global Electric Water Heaters market was valued at 18960 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23970 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Electric Water Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Water Heaters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Water Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Storage

Non-storage

Global Electric Water Heaters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Water Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Electric Water Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Water Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Water Heaters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Water Heaters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Electric Water Heaters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Water Heaters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A.O. Smith

GE

Rheem Manufacturing

Siemens

Ariston Thermo

Bajaj Electricals

Bradford White

Crompton Greaves

ELDOMINVEST

Ferroli

Haier

Hubbell

Noritz

Vanward Electric

Stiebel Eltron

Bosch

Eemax

Atmor

Eccotemp Systems

Drakken

Midea Group

