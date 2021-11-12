Electric Water Heaters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Water Heaters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Water Heaters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Water Heaters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Water Heaters companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electric Water Heaters market was valued at 18960 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23970 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Electric Water Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Water Heaters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Water Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Storage
- Non-storage
Global Electric Water Heaters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Water Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Electric Water Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Water Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Water Heaters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Water Heaters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Electric Water Heaters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Water Heaters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A.O. Smith
- GE
- Rheem Manufacturing
- Siemens
- Ariston Thermo
- Bajaj Electricals
- Bradford White
- Crompton Greaves
- ELDOMINVEST
- Ferroli
- Haier
- Hubbell
- Noritz
- Vanward Electric
- Stiebel Eltron
- Bosch
- Eemax
- Atmor
- Eccotemp Systems
- Drakken
- Midea Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Water Heaters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Water Heaters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Water Heaters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Water Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electric Water Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Electric Water Heaters Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Water Heaters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Water Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Water Heaters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Water Heaters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Water Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Water Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Water Heaters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Water Heaters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Water Heaters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Water Heaters Companies