Brass Rods Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brass Rods in global, including the following market information:

Global Brass Rods Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Brass Rods Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Brass Rods companies in 2020 (%)

The global Brass Rods market was valued at 16060 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18050 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Brass Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brass Rods Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brass Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ordinary Brass Rods

Special Brass Rods

Global Brass Rods Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brass Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Machines

Automotive

Electric

Others

Global Brass Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brass Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brass Rods revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brass Rods revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Brass Rods sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Brass Rods sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wieland

Daechang

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

GUODONG

Sanchuan

