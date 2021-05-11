Powder-Free Gloves Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Smith & Nephew, Medline, BSN medical, Smiths Group, Carda Group, Ansell, 3M, etc

”
This report elaborates the Powder-Free Gloves market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Powder-Free Gloves industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Powder-Free Gloves. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Powder-Free Gloves in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Powder-Free Gloves market covered in Chapter 13:
Smith & Nephew
Medline
BSN medical
Smiths Group
Carda Group
Ansell
3M
Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves
Medtronic
Weigao
B. Braun
Baxter
Hartalega
TopGlove
Halyard Health
Lohmann & Rauscher
Terumo Corporation
AMMEX Latex Gloves
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Powder-Free Gloves market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Latex Medical Gloves
Rubber Medical Gloves
Nitrile Medical Gloves
PVC Medical Gloves
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Powder-Free Gloves market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Medical Care Industry
Food Industry
Laboratory Areas
Other Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Powder-Free Gloves Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Powder-Free Gloves Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Powder-Free Gloves Market Forces
3.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Powder-Free Gloves Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Powder-Free Gloves Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Export and Import
5.2 United States Powder-Free Gloves Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Powder-Free Gloves Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Powder-Free Gloves Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Powder-Free Gloves Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Powder-Free Gloves Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Powder-Free Gloves Market – By Type
6.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production, Price and Growth Rate of Latex Medical Gloves (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production, Price and Growth Rate of Rubber Medical Gloves (2015-2020)
6.5 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production, Price and Growth Rate of Nitrile Medical Gloves (2015-2020)
6.6 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production, Price and Growth Rate of PVC Medical Gloves (2015-2020)
6.7 Global Powder-Free Gloves Production, Price and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
7 Powder-Free Gloves Market – By Application
7.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical Care Industry (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Industry (2015-2020)
7.4 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption and Growth Rate of Laboratory Areas (2015-2020)
7.5 Global Powder-Free Gloves Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Industry (2015-2020)
8 North America Powder-Free Gloves Market
8.1 North America Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
8.2 United States Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
8.3 Canada Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
8.4 Mexico Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Powder-Free Gloves Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
9.2 Germany Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
9.4 France Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
9.5 Italy Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
9.6 Spain Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Powder-Free Gloves Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
10.2 China Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
10.3 Japan Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
10.4 South Korea Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
10.6 India Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Powder-Free Gloves Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
11.3 UAE Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
11.4 South Africa Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Powder-Free Gloves Market Analysis
12.1 South America Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
12.2 Brazil Powder-Free Gloves Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Smith & Nephew
13.1.1 Smith & Nephew Basic Information
13.1.2 Smith & Nephew Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 Smith & Nephew Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 Medline
13.2.1 Medline Basic Information
13.2.2 Medline Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 Medline Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 BSN medical
13.3.1 BSN medical Basic Information
13.3.2 BSN medical Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 BSN medical Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 Smiths Group
13.4.1 Smiths Group Basic Information
13.4.2 Smiths Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 Smiths Group Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Carda Group
13.5.1 Carda Group Basic Information
13.5.2 Carda Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Carda Group Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Ansell
13.6.1 Ansell Basic Information
13.6.2 Ansell Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Ansell Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 3M
13.7.1 3M Basic Information
13.7.2 3M Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 3M Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves
13.8.1 Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Basic Information
13.8.2 Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 Medtronic
13.9.1 Medtronic Basic Information
13.9.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 Medtronic Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.10 Weigao
13.10.1 Weigao Basic Information
13.10.2 Weigao Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.10.3 Weigao Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.11 B. Braun
13.11.1 B. Braun Basic Information
13.11.2 B. Braun Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.11.3 B. Braun Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.12 Baxter
13.12.1 Baxter Basic Information
13.12.2 Baxter Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.12.3 Baxter Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.13 Hartalega
13.13.1 Hartalega Basic Information
13.13.2 Hartalega Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.13.3 Hartalega Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.14 TopGlove
13.14.1 TopGlove Basic Information
13.14.2 TopGlove Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.14.3 TopGlove Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.16 Halyard Health
13.16.1 Halyard Health Basic Information
13.16.2 Halyard Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.16.3 Halyard Health Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.17 Lohmann & Rauscher
13.17.1 Lohmann & Rauscher Basic Information
13.17.2 Lohmann & Rauscher Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.17.3 Lohmann & Rauscher Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.18 Terumo Corporation
13.18.1 Terumo Corporation Basic Information
13.18.2 Terumo Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.18.3 Terumo Corporation Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.19 AMMEX Latex Gloves
13.19.1 AMMEX Latex Gloves Basic Information
13.19.2 AMMEX Latex Gloves Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.19.3 AMMEX Latex Gloves Powder-Free Gloves Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Powder-Free Gloves Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
