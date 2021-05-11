Contrast Agent Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – GE Healthcare, BeiLu Pharmaceutical, Hengrui Medicine, YRPG, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, etc

”
This report elaborates the Contrast Agent market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Contrast Agent industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Contrast Agent. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Contrast Agent in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Contrast Agent market covered in Chapter 13:
GE Healthcare
BeiLu Pharmaceutical
Hengrui Medicine
YRPG
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Guerbet Group
Bracco Imaging S.p.A
Bayer
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Contrast Agent market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Iodine
Gadolinium
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Contrast Agent market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
X-CT
MRI
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Contrast Agent Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Contrast Agent Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Contrast Agent Market Forces
3.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Contrast Agent Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Contrast Agent Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Contrast Agent Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Contrast Agent Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Contrast Agent Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Contrast Agent Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Contrast Agent Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Contrast Agent Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Contrast Agent Export and Import
5.2 United States Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Contrast Agent Market – By Type
6.1 Global Contrast Agent Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Contrast Agent Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Contrast Agent Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Contrast Agent Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Contrast Agent Production, Price and Growth Rate of Iodine (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Contrast Agent Production, Price and Growth Rate of Gadolinium (2015-2020)
6.5 Global Contrast Agent Production, Price and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
7 Contrast Agent Market – By Application
7.1 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Growth Rate of X-CT (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Growth Rate of MRI (2015-2020)
7.4 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
8 North America Contrast Agent Market
8.1 North America Contrast Agent Market Size
8.2 United States Contrast Agent Market Size
8.3 Canada Contrast Agent Market Size
8.4 Mexico Contrast Agent Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Contrast Agent Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Contrast Agent Market Size
9.2 Germany Contrast Agent Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Contrast Agent Market Size
9.4 France Contrast Agent Market Size
9.5 Italy Contrast Agent Market Size
9.6 Spain Contrast Agent Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Contrast Agent Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast Agent Market Size
10.2 China Contrast Agent Market Size
10.3 Japan Contrast Agent Market Size
10.4 South Korea Contrast Agent Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Contrast Agent Market Size
10.6 India Contrast Agent Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agent Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agent Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Contrast Agent Market Size
11.3 UAE Contrast Agent Market Size
11.4 South Africa Contrast Agent Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Contrast Agent Market Analysis
12.1 South America Contrast Agent Market Size
12.2 Brazil Contrast Agent Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 GE Healthcare
13.1.1 GE Healthcare Basic Information
13.1.2 GE Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 GE Healthcare Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 BeiLu Pharmaceutical
13.2.1 BeiLu Pharmaceutical Basic Information
13.2.2 BeiLu Pharmaceutical Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 BeiLu Pharmaceutical Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 Hengrui Medicine
13.3.1 Hengrui Medicine Basic Information
13.3.2 Hengrui Medicine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 Hengrui Medicine Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 YRPG
13.4.1 YRPG Basic Information
13.4.2 YRPG Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 YRPG Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging
13.5.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Basic Information
13.5.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Guerbet Group
13.6.1 Guerbet Group Basic Information
13.6.2 Guerbet Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Guerbet Group Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 Bracco Imaging S.p.A
13.7.1 Bracco Imaging S.p.A Basic Information
13.7.2 Bracco Imaging S.p.A Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 Bracco Imaging S.p.A Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 Bayer
13.8.1 Bayer Basic Information
13.8.2 Bayer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 Bayer Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
