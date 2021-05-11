Contrast Agent Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – GE Healthcare, BeiLu Pharmaceutical, Hengrui Medicine, YRPG, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, etc

”

This report elaborates the Contrast Agent market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Contrast Agent industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Contrast Agent. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Contrast Agent in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Contrast Agent market covered in Chapter 13:

GE Healthcare

BeiLu Pharmaceutical

Hengrui Medicine

YRPG

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Guerbet Group

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

Bayer



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Contrast Agent market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Iodine

Gadolinium

Others



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Contrast Agent market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

X-CT

MRI

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Contrast Agent Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Contrast Agent Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Contrast Agent Market Forces

3.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Contrast Agent Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contrast Agent Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Contrast Agent Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Contrast Agent Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Contrast Agent Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Contrast Agent Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Contrast Agent Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Contrast Agent Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Contrast Agent Export and Import

5.2 United States Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Contrast Agent Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Contrast Agent Market – By Type

6.1 Global Contrast Agent Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Contrast Agent Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Contrast Agent Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Contrast Agent Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Contrast Agent Production, Price and Growth Rate of Iodine (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Contrast Agent Production, Price and Growth Rate of Gadolinium (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Contrast Agent Production, Price and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

7 Contrast Agent Market – By Application

7.1 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Growth Rate of X-CT (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Growth Rate of MRI (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Contrast Agent Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Contrast Agent Market

8.1 North America Contrast Agent Market Size

8.2 United States Contrast Agent Market Size

8.3 Canada Contrast Agent Market Size

8.4 Mexico Contrast Agent Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Contrast Agent Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Contrast Agent Market Size

9.2 Germany Contrast Agent Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Contrast Agent Market Size

9.4 France Contrast Agent Market Size

9.5 Italy Contrast Agent Market Size

9.6 Spain Contrast Agent Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Contrast Agent Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast Agent Market Size

10.2 China Contrast Agent Market Size

10.3 Japan Contrast Agent Market Size

10.4 South Korea Contrast Agent Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Contrast Agent Market Size

10.6 India Contrast Agent Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agent Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agent Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Contrast Agent Market Size

11.3 UAE Contrast Agent Market Size

11.4 South Africa Contrast Agent Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Contrast Agent Market Analysis

12.1 South America Contrast Agent Market Size

12.2 Brazil Contrast Agent Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 GE Healthcare

13.1.1 GE Healthcare Basic Information

13.1.2 GE Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 GE Healthcare Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 BeiLu Pharmaceutical

13.2.1 BeiLu Pharmaceutical Basic Information

13.2.2 BeiLu Pharmaceutical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 BeiLu Pharmaceutical Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Hengrui Medicine

13.3.1 Hengrui Medicine Basic Information

13.3.2 Hengrui Medicine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Hengrui Medicine Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 YRPG

13.4.1 YRPG Basic Information

13.4.2 YRPG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 YRPG Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging

13.5.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Basic Information

13.5.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Guerbet Group

13.6.1 Guerbet Group Basic Information

13.6.2 Guerbet Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Guerbet Group Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Bracco Imaging S.p.A

13.7.1 Bracco Imaging S.p.A Basic Information

13.7.2 Bracco Imaging S.p.A Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Bracco Imaging S.p.A Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Bayer

13.8.1 Bayer Basic Information

13.8.2 Bayer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Bayer Contrast Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Contrast Agent Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Contrast Agent Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



