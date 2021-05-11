Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Nikon Corporation, Cutera, Siemens Healthcare, Carl Zeiss, Verisante Technology, Inc., Genesis Biosystems, etc

”
This report elaborates the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Dermatology Diagnostic Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market covered in Chapter 13:
Nikon Corporation
Cutera
Siemens Healthcare
Carl Zeiss
Verisante Technology, Inc.
Genesis Biosystems
Solta Medical
Welch Allyn
Heine Optotechnik
AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
Fotofinder Systems Gmbh
Lumenis
Toshiba Medical Systems
MELA Sciences, Inc.
Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.
Leica Microsystems
Alma Lasers
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Cynosure
FEI Company
Photomedex, Inc.
Bruker Corporation
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Dermatoscope
Microscope
Imaging Devices
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Cancer Diagnosis
Psoriasis
Hair Removal
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forces
3.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Export and Import
5.2 United States Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – By Type
6.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Dermatoscope (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Microscope (2015-2020)
6.5 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Imaging Devices (2015-2020)
7 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – By Application
7.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Cancer Diagnosis (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Psoriasis (2015-2020)
7.4 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Hair Removal (2015-2020)
7.5 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
8 North America Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market
8.1 North America Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
8.2 United States Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
8.3 Canada Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
8.4 Mexico Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
9.2 Germany Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
9.4 France Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
9.5 Italy Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
9.6 Spain Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
10.2 China Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
10.3 Japan Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
10.4 South Korea Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
10.6 India Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
11.3 UAE Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
11.4 South Africa Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis
12.1 South America Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
12.2 Brazil Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Nikon Corporation
13.1.1 Nikon Corporation Basic Information
13.1.2 Nikon Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 Nikon Corporation Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 Cutera
13.2.1 Cutera Basic Information
13.2.2 Cutera Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 Cutera Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 Siemens Healthcare
13.3.1 Siemens Healthcare Basic Information
13.3.2 Siemens Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 Siemens Healthcare Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 Carl Zeiss
13.4.1 Carl Zeiss Basic Information
13.4.2 Carl Zeiss Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 Carl Zeiss Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Verisante Technology, Inc.
13.5.1 Verisante Technology, Inc. Basic Information
13.5.2 Verisante Technology, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Verisante Technology, Inc. Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Genesis Biosystems
13.6.1 Genesis Biosystems Basic Information
13.6.2 Genesis Biosystems Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Genesis Biosystems Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 Solta Medical
13.7.1 Solta Medical Basic Information
13.7.2 Solta Medical Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 Solta Medical Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 Welch Allyn
13.8.1 Welch Allyn Basic Information
13.8.2 Welch Allyn Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 Welch Allyn Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 Heine Optotechnik
13.9.1 Heine Optotechnik Basic Information
13.9.2 Heine Optotechnik Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 Heine Optotechnik Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.10 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
13.10.1 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. Basic Information
13.10.2 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.10.3 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.11 Fotofinder Systems Gmbh
13.11.1 Fotofinder Systems Gmbh Basic Information
13.11.2 Fotofinder Systems Gmbh Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.11.3 Fotofinder Systems Gmbh Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.12 Lumenis
13.12.1 Lumenis Basic Information
13.12.2 Lumenis Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.12.3 Lumenis Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.13 Toshiba Medical Systems
13.13.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Basic Information
13.13.2 Toshiba Medical Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.13.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.14 MELA Sciences, Inc.
13.14.1 MELA Sciences, Inc. Basic Information
13.14.2 MELA Sciences, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.14.3 MELA Sciences, Inc. Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.15 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.
13.15.1 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. Basic Information
13.15.2 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.15.3 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.16 Leica Microsystems
13.16.1 Leica Microsystems Basic Information
13.16.2 Leica Microsystems Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.16.3 Leica Microsystems Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.17 Alma Lasers
13.17.1 Alma Lasers Basic Information
13.17.2 Alma Lasers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.17.3 Alma Lasers Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.18 GE Healthcare
13.18.1 GE Healthcare Basic Information
13.18.2 GE Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.18.3 GE Healthcare Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.19 Philips Healthcare
13.19.1 Philips Healthcare Basic Information
13.19.2 Philips Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.19.3 Philips Healthcare Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.20 Cynosure
13.20.1 Cynosure Basic Information
13.20.2 Cynosure Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.20.3 Cynosure Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.21 FEI Company
13.21.1 FEI Company Basic Information
13.21.2 FEI Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.21.3 FEI Company Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.22 Photomedex, Inc.
13.22.1 Photomedex, Inc. Basic Information
13.22.2 Photomedex, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.22.3 Photomedex, Inc. Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.23 Bruker Corporation
13.23.1 Bruker Corporation Basic Information
13.23.2 Bruker Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.23.3 Bruker Corporation Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
