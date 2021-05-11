Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – OSIM, Sunlighten, A&D Company, Omron, Joovv, Lifescan, Medtronic, etc

”

This report elaborates the Far Infrared Therapy Panels market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Far Infrared Therapy Panels industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Far Infrared Therapy Panels. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Far Infrared Therapy Panels in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Far Infrared Therapy Panels market covered in Chapter 13:

OSIM

Sunlighten

A&D Company

Omron

Joovv

Lifescan

Medtronic

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

SANNUO

Panasonic



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Far Infrared Therapy Panels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High Power

Low Power



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Far Infrared Therapy Panels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Basic Care

Senior Care

Rehabilitation Care

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forces

3.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Export and Import

5.2 United States Far Infrared Therapy Panels Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Far Infrared Therapy Panels Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Far Infrared Therapy Panels Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Far Infrared Therapy Panels Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Far Infrared Therapy Panels Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market – By Type

6.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production, Price and Growth Rate of High Power (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Production, Price and Growth Rate of Low Power (2015-2020)

7 Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market – By Application

7.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Basic Care (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Senior Care (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Rehabilitation Care (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market

8.1 North America Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

8.2 United States Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

8.3 Canada Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

8.4 Mexico Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

9.2 Germany Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

9.4 France Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

9.5 Italy Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

9.6 Spain Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

10.2 China Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

10.3 Japan Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

10.4 South Korea Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

10.6 India Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

11.3 UAE Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

11.4 South Africa Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Analysis

12.1 South America Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

12.2 Brazil Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 OSIM

13.1.1 OSIM Basic Information

13.1.2 OSIM Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 OSIM Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Sunlighten

13.2.1 Sunlighten Basic Information

13.2.2 Sunlighten Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Sunlighten Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 A&D Company

13.3.1 A&D Company Basic Information

13.3.2 A&D Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 A&D Company Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Omron

13.4.1 Omron Basic Information

13.4.2 Omron Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Omron Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Joovv

13.5.1 Joovv Basic Information

13.5.2 Joovv Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Joovv Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Lifescan

13.6.1 Lifescan Basic Information

13.6.2 Lifescan Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Lifescan Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Medtronic

13.7.1 Medtronic Basic Information

13.7.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Medtronic Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Roche

13.8.1 Roche Basic Information

13.8.2 Roche Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Roche Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Abbott Laboratories

13.9.1 Abbott Laboratories Basic Information

13.9.2 Abbott Laboratories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Abbott Laboratories Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Siemens

13.10.1 Siemens Basic Information

13.10.2 Siemens Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Siemens Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 SANNUO

13.11.1 SANNUO Basic Information

13.11.2 SANNUO Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 SANNUO Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Panasonic

13.12.1 Panasonic Basic Information

13.12.2 Panasonic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Panasonic Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Far Infrared Therapy Panels Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



”