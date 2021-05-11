Handheld Surgical Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical Inc, Smith & Nephew, Aspen Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, Becton, etc

”
This report elaborates the Handheld Surgical Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Handheld Surgical Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Handheld Surgical Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Handheld Surgical Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Handheld Surgical Devices market covered in Chapter 13:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
CooperSurgical Inc
Smith & Nephew
Aspen Surgical
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Medtronic
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Thompson Surgical
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
KLS Martin
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Handheld Surgical Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Forceps and Spatulas
Retractors
Dilators
Graspers
Auxiliary Instruments
Cutter Instruments
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Handheld Surgical Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Obstetrics and gynecology
Orthopedics
Thoracic
Plastic and reconstructive
Wound closure
Neurology
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forces
3.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import
5.2 United States Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Type
6.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Forceps and Spatulas (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Retractors (2015-2020)
6.5 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Dilators (2015-2020)
6.6 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Graspers (2015-2020)
6.7 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Auxiliary Instruments (2015-2020)
6.8 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Cutter Instruments (2015-2020)
7 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Application
7.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Obstetrics and gynecology (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Orthopedics (2015-2020)
7.4 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Thoracic (2015-2020)
7.5 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Plastic and reconstructive (2015-2020)
7.6 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Wound closure (2015-2020)
7.7 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Neurology (2015-2020)
7.8 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
8 North America Handheld Surgical Devices Market
8.1 North America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
8.2 United States Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
8.3 Canada Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
8.4 Mexico Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
9.2 Germany Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
9.4 France Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
9.5 Italy Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
9.6 Spain Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
10.2 China Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
10.3 Japan Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
10.4 South Korea Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
10.6 India Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
11.3 UAE Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
11.4 South Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis
12.1 South America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
12.2 Brazil Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Basic Information
13.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 CooperSurgical Inc
13.2.1 CooperSurgical Inc Basic Information
13.2.2 CooperSurgical Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 CooperSurgical Inc Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 Smith & Nephew
13.3.1 Smith & Nephew Basic Information
13.3.2 Smith & Nephew Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 Smith & Nephew Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 Aspen Surgical
13.4.1 Aspen Surgical Basic Information
13.4.2 Aspen Surgical Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 Aspen Surgical Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings
13.5.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Basic Information
13.5.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Medtronic
13.6.1 Medtronic Basic Information
13.6.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Medtronic Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.7.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Basic Information
13.7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 Thompson Surgical
13.8.1 Thompson Surgical Basic Information
13.8.2 Thompson Surgical Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 Thompson Surgical Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 Integra LifeSciences Corporation
13.9.1 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Basic Information
13.9.2 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.10 Johnson & Johnson
13.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Basic Information
13.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.11 KLS Martin
13.11.1 KLS Martin Basic Information
13.11.2 KLS Martin Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.11.3 KLS Martin Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
