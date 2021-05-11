Handheld Surgical Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical Inc, Smith & Nephew, Aspen Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, Becton, etc

”

This report elaborates the Handheld Surgical Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Handheld Surgical Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Handheld Surgical Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Handheld Surgical Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Get a sample of the report from https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5978098

Key players in the global Handheld Surgical Devices market covered in Chapter 13:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CooperSurgical Inc

Smith & Nephew

Aspen Surgical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thompson Surgical

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KLS Martin



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Handheld Surgical Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Forceps and Spatulas

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Auxiliary Instruments

Cutter Instruments



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Handheld Surgical Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Obstetrics and gynecology

Orthopedics

Thoracic

Plastic and reconstructive

Wound closure

Neurology

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5978098

Table of Content

1 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forces

3.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import

5.2 United States Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Handheld Surgical Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Type

6.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Forceps and Spatulas (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Retractors (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Dilators (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Graspers (2015-2020)

6.7 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Auxiliary Instruments (2015-2020)

6.8 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Cutter Instruments (2015-2020)

7 Handheld Surgical Devices Market – By Application

7.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Obstetrics and gynecology (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Orthopedics (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Thoracic (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Plastic and reconstructive (2015-2020)

7.6 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Wound closure (2015-2020)

7.7 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Neurology (2015-2020)

7.8 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Handheld Surgical Devices Market

8.1 North America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

8.2 United States Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

8.3 Canada Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

8.4 Mexico Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

9.2 Germany Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

9.4 France Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

9.5 Italy Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

9.6 Spain Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

10.2 China Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

10.3 Japan Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

10.4 South Korea Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

10.6 India Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

11.3 UAE Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

11.4 South Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Analysis

12.1 South America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

12.2 Brazil Handheld Surgical Devices Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Basic Information

13.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 CooperSurgical Inc

13.2.1 CooperSurgical Inc Basic Information

13.2.2 CooperSurgical Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 CooperSurgical Inc Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Smith & Nephew

13.3.1 Smith & Nephew Basic Information

13.3.2 Smith & Nephew Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Smith & Nephew Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Aspen Surgical

13.4.1 Aspen Surgical Basic Information

13.4.2 Aspen Surgical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Aspen Surgical Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

13.5.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Basic Information

13.5.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Medtronic

13.6.1 Medtronic Basic Information

13.6.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Medtronic Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.7.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Basic Information

13.7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Thompson Surgical

13.8.1 Thompson Surgical Basic Information

13.8.2 Thompson Surgical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Thompson Surgical Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

13.9.1 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Basic Information

13.9.2 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Johnson & Johnson

13.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Basic Information

13.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 KLS Martin

13.11.1 KLS Martin Basic Information

13.11.2 KLS Martin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 KLS Martin Handheld Surgical Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Handheld Surgical Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



Single User Copy Direct Purchase @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/5978098

”