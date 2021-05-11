Vascular Testing Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Becton, Abbott, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Biosensors International Group, etc

”
This report elaborates the Vascular Testing Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Vascular Testing Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Vascular Testing Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Vascular Testing Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Vascular Testing Devices market covered in Chapter 13:
Terumo Corporation
iVascular
Becton
Abbott
Dickinson and Company
Medtronic
Biosensors International Group
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
B. Braun Melsungen
Cardinal Health
Boston Scientific Corporation
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Vascular Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Angioplasty Balloons
Angioplasty Stents
Catheters
EVAR Stent Grafts
Inferior Vena Cava Filters
Plaque Modification Devices
Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices
Other Devices
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Vascular Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Hospital
Clinic
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Vascular Testing Devices Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Vascular Testing Devices Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Vascular Testing Devices Market Forces
3.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import
5.2 United States Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Type
6.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Angioplasty Balloons (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Angioplasty Stents (2015-2020)
6.5 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Catheters (2015-2020)
6.6 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of EVAR Stent Grafts (2015-2020)
6.7 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Inferior Vena Cava Filters (2015-2020)
6.8 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Plaque Modification Devices (2015-2020)
6.9 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices (2015-2020)
6.10 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Other Devices (2015-2020)
7 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Application
7.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinic (2015-2020)
8 North America Vascular Testing Devices Market
8.1 North America Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
8.2 United States Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
8.3 Canada Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
8.4 Mexico Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
9.2 Germany Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
9.4 France Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
9.5 Italy Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
9.6 Spain Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
10.2 China Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
10.3 Japan Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
10.4 South Korea Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
10.6 India Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
11.3 UAE Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
11.4 South Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis
12.1 South America Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
12.2 Brazil Vascular Testing Devices Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Terumo Corporation
13.1.1 Terumo Corporation Basic Information
13.1.2 Terumo Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 Terumo Corporation Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 iVascular
13.2.1 iVascular Basic Information
13.2.2 iVascular Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 iVascular Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 Becton
13.3.1 Becton Basic Information
13.3.2 Becton Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 Becton Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 Abbott
13.4.1 Abbott Basic Information
13.4.2 Abbott Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 Abbott Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Dickinson and Company
13.5.1 Dickinson and Company Basic Information
13.5.2 Dickinson and Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Dickinson and Company Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Medtronic
13.6.1 Medtronic Basic Information
13.6.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Medtronic Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 Biosensors International Group
13.7.1 Biosensors International Group Basic Information
13.7.2 Biosensors International Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 Biosensors International Group Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
13.8.1 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Basic Information
13.8.2 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 B. Braun Melsungen
13.9.1 B. Braun Melsungen Basic Information
13.9.2 B. Braun Melsungen Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 B. Braun Melsungen Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.10 Cardinal Health
13.10.1 Cardinal Health Basic Information
13.10.2 Cardinal Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.10.3 Cardinal Health Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.11 Boston Scientific Corporation
13.11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Basic Information
13.11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
