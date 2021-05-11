Vascular Testing Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Becton, Abbott, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Biosensors International Group, etc

”

This report elaborates the Vascular Testing Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Vascular Testing Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Vascular Testing Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Vascular Testing Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Vascular Testing Devices market covered in Chapter 13:

Terumo Corporation

iVascular

Becton

Abbott

Dickinson and Company

Medtronic

Biosensors International Group

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen

Cardinal Health

Boston Scientific Corporation



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Vascular Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Catheters

EVAR Stent Grafts

Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Other Devices



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Vascular Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospital

Clinic



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Vascular Testing Devices Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Vascular Testing Devices Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Vascular Testing Devices Market Forces

3.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import

5.2 United States Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Vascular Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Type

6.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Angioplasty Balloons (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Angioplasty Stents (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Catheters (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of EVAR Stent Grafts (2015-2020)

6.7 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Inferior Vena Cava Filters (2015-2020)

6.8 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Plaque Modification Devices (2015-2020)

6.9 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices (2015-2020)

6.10 Global Vascular Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Other Devices (2015-2020)

7 Vascular Testing Devices Market – By Application

7.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Vascular Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinic (2015-2020)

8 North America Vascular Testing Devices Market

8.1 North America Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

8.2 United States Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

8.3 Canada Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

8.4 Mexico Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

9.2 Germany Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

9.4 France Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

9.5 Italy Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

9.6 Spain Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

10.2 China Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

10.3 Japan Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

10.4 South Korea Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

10.6 India Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

11.3 UAE Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

11.4 South Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Vascular Testing Devices Market Analysis

12.1 South America Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

12.2 Brazil Vascular Testing Devices Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Terumo Corporation

13.1.1 Terumo Corporation Basic Information

13.1.2 Terumo Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Terumo Corporation Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 iVascular

13.2.1 iVascular Basic Information

13.2.2 iVascular Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 iVascular Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Becton

13.3.1 Becton Basic Information

13.3.2 Becton Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Becton Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Abbott

13.4.1 Abbott Basic Information

13.4.2 Abbott Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Abbott Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Dickinson and Company

13.5.1 Dickinson and Company Basic Information

13.5.2 Dickinson and Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Dickinson and Company Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Medtronic

13.6.1 Medtronic Basic Information

13.6.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Medtronic Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Biosensors International Group

13.7.1 Biosensors International Group Basic Information

13.7.2 Biosensors International Group Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Biosensors International Group Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

13.8.1 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Basic Information

13.8.2 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 B. Braun Melsungen

13.9.1 B. Braun Melsungen Basic Information

13.9.2 B. Braun Melsungen Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 B. Braun Melsungen Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Cardinal Health

13.10.1 Cardinal Health Basic Information

13.10.2 Cardinal Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Cardinal Health Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Boston Scientific Corporation

13.11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Basic Information

13.11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Vascular Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Vascular Testing Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



