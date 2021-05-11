Future of Coal Mining Market – A comprehensive study by Key Players: Glencore Plc, China Shenhua Energy Company, BHP

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Coal Mining to 2023 & the impact of COVID-19 Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Coal Mining to 2023 & the impact of COVID-19 market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: – Coal India Ltd, Glencore Plc, China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd, BHP, Anglo American Plc

GlobalData’s “Global Coal Mining to 2023 & the impact of COVID-19” analyses impact of coronavirus on the global coal mining industry, with details of reserves, production, consumption trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and listing of the major active, exploration and development projects. The report also explains the impact of COVID-19 on global coal demand.

Global coal production was estimated to have reached 8.1 billion tonnes (Bnt) in 2019, up by 2.7% over 2018. The increase was driven by production increases from the major producing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. These countries together accounted for 69.8% of the total global output. However, production in 2020 is expected to rise only by 0.5% due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. With that, thermal coal production is expected to grow by 0.5% to 7.05Bnt, while metallurgical coal production is forecast to be flat at 1.1Bnt.

Overall, the global output is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach 8.8Bnt by 2023. Despite of the efforts from many countries across the global to move away from coal for electricity generation purposes, Asian countries such as China and India are still expected to have coal as a key component of their electricity generation mix.

The report analyses impact of coronavirus on the global coal mining industry, with details of reserves, production, consumption trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and listing of the major active, exploration and development projects. The report also explains the impact of COVID-19 on global coal demand.

Regional Analysis for Global Coal Mining to 2023 & the impact of COVID-19 Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

