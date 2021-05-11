Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Report, Global Industry Overview, Demand and Scope by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market grew at a CAGR of 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) refers to non-cancerous growth of the prostate gland that causes urethra blockage. This disorder generally results in the retention of urine, formation of bladder stones, incontinence due to overfilling, increased sensitivity of the bladder, and urinary tract infections. Some commonly used treatment methods for BPH include prescription drugs, mono drug and combination therapy, Phyto-therapies, and minimally-invasive (MI) and invasive surgeries. Resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation devices, urology lasers, prostatic stents, and implants are some of the standard instruments used in BPH treatment surgeries.

The rising prevalence of urological disorders across the globe, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is currently driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness towards the availability of efficient and minimally-invasive treatment procedures for BPH is also propelling the market. Moreover, various advancements in the medical sector have led to the development of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) as an efficient treatment technique. TURP is an endoscopic electrosurgical procedure that removes a portion of the prostate gland to reduce the obstruction caused by abnormal growth. In addition to this, the rising healthcare expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructures will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Treatment:

Drug Class Alpha-Blockers 5-Alpha-reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs) Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors Others

Minimally Invasive Surgeries Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP) Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT) Robotic Surgeries Prostatic Urethral Lifts Others

Laser Therapy

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

