Global Factory Automation Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Control Systems, Components, Type, End Users, and Region

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Factory Automation Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Factory Automation market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 9.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Factory Automation Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Factory Automation market report are

Global Factory Automation Market, by Control Systems:

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Global Factory Automation Market, by Components:

• Sensors

• Controllers

• Switches & Relays

• Industrial Robots

• Drives

• Others

Global Factory Automation Market, by Type:

• Fixed Automation

• Programmable Automation

Global Factory Automation Market, by End Users:

• Automotive Manufacturing

• Food & Beverage

• Oil & Gas Processing

• Mining

• Others

Global Factory Automation Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Factory Automation Market, Major Players:

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Company

• GE Company

• Honeywell International Incorporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

• Omron Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SA

• Siemens AG

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Kuka AG

• Keyence Corporation

• Fanuc Corporation

• Bosch Rexroth

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

• Endress+Hauser AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

