Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global organic light emitting diode (OLED) market Definition

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) is one of the emerging technologies of the light emitting diodes. OLEDs are solid-state, monolithic devices generally consist of a series of a thin films of organic compounds situated between two thin-film conductive electrodes.

Global organic light emitting diode (OLED) market Dynamics

A growing adoption of OLED technology in digital display and in solid state lighting applications and rising demand for OLED technology in many consumer electronics applications is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. An increasing number of Smartphone users across the globe, growing technological advancements in LED technology, rapid development in OLED micro display technology, rising demand for energy-efficient display and lighting devices for small electronic devices and rising investments in research and development activities in the field of OLED technology are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, limited lifespan of organic materials, poor sunlight readability in OLED display and occurrence of degradation are the major restraining factors that could hinder the growth of the market.

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A surge in the adoption of AMOLED technology in applications such as media players, mobile phones, digital cameras and TVs is accredited to the growth of the market. AMOLED technology provides some benefits such as high brightness, light weight, high energy efficiency, flexibility, low power consumption, high display quality, high contrast ratio, low cost, large size and high resolution, which are making them more demandable in various display devices. In addition, continuous introduction of AMOLED technology-based products by leading market players is further expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance,

• In Apr 2020, Samsung Electronics, one of the leading companies in OLED technology launched its new Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G Smartphone, with features such as 5G connectivity and Super AMOLED Infinity-O display technology.

• In May 2019, Samsung Display Company announced that the company would expand its production of AMOLED displays for the U.S. on a huge level to target the IT markets.

By application, the display segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A growing use of OLED technology to create digital displays in various electronic devices such as computer monitors, television screens, and portable systems such as PDAs, handheld game consoles and Smartphone is attributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, rising adoption of OLED technology in near-to-eye display applications such as electronic view finders (EVFs), head-up displays (HUDs), head-mounted displays (HMDs) and VR headsets are expected to impel growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the vast presence of various leading electronic devices manufacturing companies such as Samsung, LG, Nokia, Panasonic and many others.

Growing advancements in OLED display and lighting technology, increasing adoption of various consumer electronics devices such as Smartphones and tablets in high populous countries such as China and India, increasing demand for OLED micro display in wearable electronics applications, high disposable income of the consumers, rising need for innovative and luxury products and continuous introduction of OLED technology based electronic device by market players are driving the growth of the market in APAC region.

Scope of Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: Inquire before buying

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market, By Technology

• Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED)

• Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)

• Transparent OLED

• Top-Emitting OLED

• Foldable OLED

• White OLED

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market, By Application

• Display

• Lighting

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Retail

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market, Key Players

• FUTABA CORPORATION

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Universal Display Corporation

• Kunshan Visionox Display Technology Co., Ltd

• DLC Display Co., Limited.

• Pioneer Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

• SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

• Innolux Corporation

• OLEDWorks LLC

• LG Electronics Inc.

• OSRAM GmbH

• RITEK Corporation

• Panasonic

• Nokia

• AU Optronics

• Beijing Opto-Electronics

• Japan Display

