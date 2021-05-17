Global Out-of-band Authentication Market (OOB) : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) by Solution Type, by End-user, and by Geography

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Out-of-band Authentication Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market was valued at US$ 324.89 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.14% during the forecast period. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Out-of-band Authentication Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Out-of-band Authentication market report are

Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market Dynamics:

The Out-of-Band (OOB) is a fundamental two different stages authentication channel, which makes the user call or sends a message from a registered mobile number for the authentication purpose. The two-stage security channel makes it difficult for hackers to enter private data in order to access it. The factors such as rapid growth in complex and advanced threats, growing demand for compliance requirements, and growth of online transactions are the key driving factors in this market.

OOB system opportunities across a wide range of industries and market segments include banking financial services & insurance sectors, card payment industries, government agencies, and healthcare solutions. Major driving factors out-of-band authentication market are rising volume of online transactions, continuous increasing advanced & complex threats, and increased compliance requirements and same time high cost of product association will hamper the market.

Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market Segment Analysis:

The global out-of-band authentication market is segmented into solution type, end-user, and geography. Based on solution type, the out-of-band authentication market is divided into hardware and phone-based. Phone-based OOB authentication is estimated to contribute the largest share of the market in the forecast period. In terms of end-users, the out-of-band authentication market is classified into BFSI, governments, healthcare, and payment card industries. Payment card industries are estimated to contribute the largest share of the market in the forecast period due to the rising trend of digitalization.

Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market Regional Insights:

In terms of geography, North America is estimated to be the largest share of the market in the forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Out-of-Band Authentication Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Out-of-band Authentication Market (OOB) Report:

Global Out-of-band Authentication Market (OOB), By Solution Type

• Hardware

• Phone Based

Global Out-of-band Authentication Market (OOB), By End-user

• BFSI

• Governments

• Healthcare

• Payment Card Industries

Global Out-of-band Authentication Market (OOB), By Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Global Out-of-band Authentication Market (OOB):

• Censornet Ltd.

• CA Technologies

• Early Warning Services

• Deepnet Security

• Gemalto N.V.

• Strike Force Technologies

• Vasco Data Security International

• Telesign

• Symantec Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• CA Technologies

• CensorNet Ltd.

• Deepnet Security

• SecurEnvoy Ltd.

• Symantec Corporation

• NortonLifeLock Inc

• Ping Identity

• RSA Security

• Entrust Datacard

• EZMCOM

• Duo Security

• Nok Nok Labs

• SolidPass

Out-of-band Authentication Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

