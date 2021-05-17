Global Malted Milk Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Source, Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Malted Milk Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Malted Milk Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

The brief scenario for Supply Side and Demand side drivers:

Demand Side Drivers:

o Growth in the young population and adoption of malted milk among elder population are driving the demand. The Malt has always been a part of the diet of growing children and the elderly as a nutritious supplement.

o Asia Pacific will dominate the global market with XX Mn value by 2027. Aspirations for higher standards of living and comfortable disposable incomes are main drivers of consumption patterns.

o Income/spending, Greater health consciousness … are the demand factors

Supply Side Drivers:

o As the consumers switch to drinks with less sugar, key layers are focusing to address the consumer demand. For Instance, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Kraft Heinz Co put the productions up for sale and consumers shift to drinks with less sugar that is expected to hamper the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact:

In the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for the food & beverage industry has witnessed high demand for healthy foods. The companies was focusing on the alternative their supply chains to reinforce their online presence and delivery measures. A shift in consumer buying behavior and the dynamic shifts towards online and D2C distribution channels have positively impacted on the market growth. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Malted Milk Market, Segment Analysis:

Malted milk powder segment is expected to contribute at a XX% share in the global malted milk market during the forecast period. It is used to add its distinctive flavor to beverages and other foods and also used in baking to help dough cook properly. The Malted milk powder contains vitamins b-6 and 12, thiamine, folate, pantothenic acid, niacin and riboflavin. An increase in popularity of organic milk and organic milk powder a strong emphasis on plant-based and origin foods are increasing the demand for malted milk powder. A shift in Consumers’ emphasis from possession to experience that compels manufacturers to offers personalized and nutrient-enriched products. The result is projected to increase the demand for malt milk powder in near future. The report also covers an in-depth segment analysis by value of source, packaging, distribution channel.

Global Malted Milk Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute XX% share in the global malted milk market. The target population in the developing countries like China, Japan and India and awareness about following a healthy lifestyle are increasing the adoption of the malted milk across the region. The Children in India have been preferred malt-flavored powdered milk drinks that they thought would help make them healthy and strong. Also, with large parts of countries, which having no regular access to fresh milk, parents turned to Horlicks and its competitors to fill the gap. It is creating a widespread habit even after fresh milk became widely available that is expected to drive the regional growth.

Global Malted Milk Market, Competitive Analysis:

Manufacturers in the market have undertaken several growth strategies like product innovation, M&A to gain a higher market share. For instance, The Established players like GSK have entered in the market by new offerings from other global names like Danone’s Protinex Grow, and Nestle Inc.’s reintroduction of its melted chocolate Milo drink. The Local producers from the developing countries are also ramping up offerings and the market is attracting newcomers.

The Product portfolio extension by key companies through innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in 2019, the Nestlé has launched the cocoa-malt beverage– MILO in India, which was manufactured at an art facility in Singapore. The company also announced its plans to launch the latest version of MILO, which will consist of malt barley, milk powder, and cocoa. With rising incomes in the country, India is already crowded market for non-alcoholic beverages that have seen an entry of new competitors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Malted Milk Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Malted Milk Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Malted Milk Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Malted Milk Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Malted Milk Market, By Source

• Wheat

• Barley

• Others

Global Malted Milk Market, By Type

• Liquid

• Powder

Global Malted Milk Market, By Packaging

• Tins & Jars

• Pouches

• Others

Global Malted Milk Market, By Distribution Channel

• Discount Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Online Retailers

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Global Malted Milk Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Malted Milk Market

• Nestle S.A

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (Horlicks)

• Briess Malt and Ingredients

• Imperial Malts Ltd

• King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

• SSP Pvt Ltd.

• Family Cereal Sdn, Bhd

• Muntons PLC

• Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt. Ltd.

• Insta Foods

• Abbott

• Heinz

• Wockhardt

• Others

