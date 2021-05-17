Engineering Resins Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: ARKEMA GROUP, BASF SE, SABIC

The term engineering resins mostly alludes to thermoplastic materials and resins. Properties such as high strength, low weight, impact resistance, dimensional stability, chemical stability, rigidity, and high heat resistance make them favorable for various engineering applications. Some of the commonly used engineering resins include polyoxymethylene (POM), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polycarbonate, polyamide, and Teflon. Most engineering resins perform better even at temperatures above 135°C and hence are suitable for high-temperature applications and harsh working environments.

Market Segmentation:

The global engineering resins market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry.

On the basis of type, the engineering resins market is segmented into, polycarbonate, acetal copolymer polyoxymethlence, acetal homopolymer polyoxymethlence, acrylic, nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, and teflon.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, bumpers, chemical tanks, electrical insulators, inhalers, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the global engineering resins market is segmented into, automotive, building and construction, electrical engineering, healthcare, packaging, and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Engineering Resins Market:

ARKEMA GROUP

BASF S.E.

I. Dupont de Numeours and Company

Honeywell International Inc

Innovative Plastics

LG Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Regional Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and materials is one of the major industries suffering facing serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

