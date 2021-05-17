Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, End User, and Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, Dynamics:

An introduction of autonomous delivery robots (ADR) is expected to revolutionize the last mile delivery systems. A cheaper and efficient way of delivery are expected to increase the demand for the autonomous delivery robots across the globe. Despite the delivery robots have less adoption across the developing economies, they are expected to have high growth during the forecast period because of its various advantages. Key players in other industries like retail stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations are looking at last-mile delivery robots as an efficient way to improve customer service and differentiate themselves to their customer base.

On the other hand, despite the global autonomous delivery robots market is expected to grow, several challenges persist for automated last-mile deliveries. Many trials of autonomous last-mile delivery robots are occurring in fair-weather locations is one of the challenges. In addition, municipalities are focusing on the regulating the use of these autonomous delivery robots on city sidewalks. For instance, the city of San Francisco banned delivery robots from its sidewalks and forcing companies to test their robots in other cities.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic:

Novel coronavirus COVID-19 has pushed key players from their comfort zones. In the current market scenario, human to human interaction is fatal in many areas. Everything is dependent on one-touch away services through mobile apps, and autonomous delivery providers, which can facilitate customers with the superior service and delivery experiences. Despite the coronavirus outbreak may have limited business for many companies, the demand for autonomous delivery robots are booming. Robotic delivery services offer contactless delivery and highly sought-after service under rules of social distancing.

The autonomous delivery robots were already in use in some areas like airports, universities, hotels and large corporate campuses. Some of the prominent key players like Starship Technologies, Amazon Scout are experiencing a surge of interest by many end user industries like restaurants, grocery stores, and other delivery service companies. The pandemic has forced traditional restaurants to close and placed more pressure on end user industries. The demand for contactless delivery has increased exponentially, autonomous delivery robots key players are focusing on expanding their customer base. For instance, Starship Technologies is sending its autonomous delivery robots to more cities and has announced that it had closed US$ 40 Mn in Series funding.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, Regional Analysis:

Autonomous Delivery Robots in China:

In China, The start-up UDI has delivered food through self-driving vans during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vans and delivery robots are relying on technology like cameras, lidars, and deep-learning algorithms. Autonomous delivery vehicles offers contactless delivery and viable answer to closing the gap between the global desires for speed deliveries and the labor shortage in a logistics system. Also, Chinese company JD.com has focused to offer quickly to fast-track service by its autonomous delivery systems, which helps to resemble mini electric vans to make medical deliveries during the pandemic outbreak.

North America region is expected to contribute XX% share in the global autonomous delivery robots market. The maximum growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the high number of startups and manufacturers, which are working toward the growth of the autonomous delivery robots technology. In the region, many retail and hospitality key players are partnering with manufacturers to have an experience of the prototypes. The region has a high degree of demand from the hospitality sector, which are assisting many prime hospitality establishments to form attraction from media. In region, prominent key players have already started operating through autonomous delivery robots. For instance, in 2019, Amazon has officially introduced its last-mile delivery robots. It was designed to automate ferry parcels from urban distribution points to Amazon Prime customers.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, Competitive Analysis:

Many key companies are focusing to form strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share. The companies are also acquiring start-ups and partnering with other players to strengthen their product capabilities. For instance, in 2019, Nuro has partnered with Walmart to test the delivery of groceries using the delivery robot. In the market, vendors have to extend their last-mile delivery services with efficiency. The movements of goods from the transportation hub to the final destination is known as last-mile delivery. The last mile logistics key players are currently focusing on delivering items to end-users at less time. The prominent key companies have already create robots, which serve enclosed premises like corporate campuses, hospitals, and universities. Furthermore, start-up key players are trying to develop their particular niche of service in autonomous delivery robots.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market1

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Type

• Semi-Autonomous Robots

• Fully Autonomous Robots

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By End User

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Logistics

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market

• Starship Technologies

• Robby Technologies

• Savioke, Inc.

• Nuro Inc.

• Eliport

• Marble Robot Inc.

• TeleRetail (Aitonomi AG)

• Dispatch Inc. (Acquired by Amazon)

• Aethon Inc.

• Kiwibot

• Postmates Inc.

• Segway Robotics Inc.

• Neolix

• Box Bot Inc

• ANYbotics AG

• Robomart Inc.

• Effidence

• Udlev Inc.

• Cleveron AS

