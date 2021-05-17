Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Component, by Deployment, by Technology, by Application, by End Users and by Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Enterprise Quantum Computing market report are

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Component

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Technology

• Quantum Annealing

• Superconducting

• Trapped Ion

• Quantum Dot

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Application

• Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI

• Optimization

• Simulation & Data Modelling

• Cyber Security

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by End Users

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Energy & Utilities

• Aerospace & Defence

• Others

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Major players

• Alibaba Group

• D-Wave Systems Inc

• Google

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM

• ID Quantique

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft

• Rigetti & Co, Inc.

• Toshiba Research Europe Ltd

• QX Branch (US)

• Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited (UK)

• 1QB Information Technologies (Canada)

• QC Ware, Corp. (US)

• StationQ

• River Lane Research (US).

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

