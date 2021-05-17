Radiology Services Market Global Demand, Rising Trends and Top Manufacturers 2021-2027

The latest study on Global Radiology Services Market Growth 2021 by Data Bridge Market Research offers detailed research on leading growth drivers, restraints, production type, acquisition, mergers and sales analysis, technological innovations to offer a complete analysis of the global Radiology Services market. The Radiology Services market report compromises in depth analysis and comprehensive covid-19 impact analysis about the market share, size, trends, and development prospects. The report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Radiology Services market research report. The report also offers a complete study of the future trends as well as developments of the market. With the support of this information the readers can get positive insights and strategize business model for future prospect.

Global radiology services market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Radiology Services Market Report Covers Major Players:

Siemens

4ways Limited

MEDNAX, Inc

Everlight Radiology

RadNet, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sonic Healthcare

Medica Reporting Ltd

ONRAD, Inc

UNILABS

Radiology Services Market Segmentation:

By Type (Product, Services), Procedure (Conventional, Digital), Patient Age(Adults, Pediatric), Radiation Type(Diagnostics, Interventional Radiology)

By Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Dental, Pelvic and Abdominal, Musculoskeletal, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics)

Radiology Services Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Radiology Services Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Radiology Services Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Radiology Services Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global Radiology Services Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global Radiology Services Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America Radiology Services by Countries

6: Europe Radiology Services by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific Radiology Services by Countries

8: South America Radiology Services by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s Radiology Services by Countries

10: Global Radiology Services Market Segment by Types

11: Global Radiology Services Market Segment by Applications

12: Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Radiology Services Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market are Siemens, 4ways Limited, MEDNAX, Inc., Everlight Radiology, RadNet, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., ONRAD, Inc., UNILABS, Radiology Reports online, Teleradiology Solutions., InHealth Group, Concordmedical, Alliance HealthCare Services, Spectrum Health, Premier Radiology, Global Diagnostics, Envision Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., GE healthcare and among others.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Direct Radiology (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is company has entered in radiology services as Direct Radiology is tele radiology platform. With this acquisition company has 60​​​​​​​ full time radiology’s.

In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers received FDA Approval for Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system. It offers complete information technology (IT) security and secures the system. Major advantage of this approval is to provide cyber security threats and efficiency as its data can be excess from anywhere.

In February 2019, RadNet. Acquired Kern Radiology Medical Group, Inc. (U.S.) Imaging operations. The main focus of this is to expand their business in radiology as radiology medical group owes five imaging centers in bakersfield, California.

Radiology Services Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

