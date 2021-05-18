Home Decor Market Research Report: Global Market Review & Outlook (2021-2026) – IMARCGroup.com

According to the global home decor market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 641.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Home décor refers to products that are used for decorating a house or an apartment, including luxury furniture, home textiles, lighting, and flooring. With the expanding real estate industry and improving standards of living, there has been an increased demand for home accessories and furnishings as they provide a more aesthetic and pleasant appeal to the space.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include Inter IKEA Group, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI), Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK), Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International, and Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Global Home Decor Market Trends

Over the years, with the inflating income levels and rapid globalization, homeowners have been putting increased focus on the importance and need for decorative items. In addition to this, consumers prefer to purchase home décor products from online retail platforms as these stores offer products from different parts of the world at discounted and affordable prices. Moreover, due to the rising environmental concerns, the leading players in the market are introducing eco-friendly home décor products, which have minimal impact on the environment. They are also collaborating with interior designers to provide consumers with a broad range of customized home décor items.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Signature Verification Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type

Home Furniture

Home Textiles

Flooring

Wall Decor

Lighting

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Home Decor Stores

Gift Shops

Direct to Consumer

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

