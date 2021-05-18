Crunchy Chocolate Market by 2026 – Analyzed by Type, End-user and Geography – IMARCGroup.com

The global crunchy chocolate market reached a value of US$ 2.95 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Crunchy chocolate, or wafer chocolate, refers to a coated wafer with a layer of chocolate. It is prepared using a wide variety of ingredients, such as cocoa butter, sugar, skimmed milk powder, emulsifiers, coconut oil and flavorings.

Crunchy Chocolate Market Trends:

The global crunchy chocolate market is primarily driven by product premiumization and changing tastes and preferences. The crumbs and chunks of crunchy chocolate are utilized in chocolate sandwiches and beverages like coffee and smoothies. Often nuts, fruits and cereals are added to crunchy chocolate, along with a filling of honey, caramel and butterscotch, to enhance the flavor. Besides this, with the rising health-consciousness among consumers, manufacturers are introducing new variants, including organic, vegan, gluten-free chocolate and energy bars, to expand their consumer base. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes, expanding distribution channels and the flourishing food and beverage industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Signature Verification Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of key region and distribution channel.



Performance of Key Regions

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Australasia

Performance by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Non-Grocery Retailers

Others

Some of the leading players operatives in the market are:

Mars Inc

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)

Ferrero Group

Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE: HSY)

Grupo Arcor

