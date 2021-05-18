Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market: 2020-2027

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

The report has profiled six key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating market size. The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analyzed. Major country’s policies about zinc oxide nanoparticle industries and their impact on demand are covered in the report.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market

The covid-19 pandemic has impacted the whole world. Strict social distancing measures advises people to remain indoors. The demand for the products requirement is decreased, but now one by one every business is arriving out of pandemic. The covid-19 pandemic also impacted the global zinc oxide nanoparticles market. The demand for cosmetics, coatings, and paints is decreased and also raw material supply was interrupted.

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market Regional Insights

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market Dynamics

The growing demand for optoelectronic devices like sensors for various applications is expected to drive the zinc oxide nanoparticles markets. Adding to the same, the rising demand for coatings, ultraviolet A/B filters in sun protection, and sunscreen cosmetics is expected to act as a driving factor for the global market in the forecast period. However, the process of zinc oxide nanoparticles is associated with toxicity which is the expected restraining factor for global zinc oxide nanoparticles market in forecast period.

The investment in the sector is increasing along with industrial collaboration and research and development. Also adding to that, government initiatives for global zinc oxide nanoparticles market are factors, which creates expected opportunities for new participants in the global market.

The report helps in understanding Global zinc oxide nanoparticles Market dynamics, structure, by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global zinc oxide nanoparticles Market size. The clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global zinc oxide nanoparticles market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market Key Players

Advanced Nano technologies is the company provides high quality materials & surface applications based on nanotechnology. Company is based in Europe and provides the service on projects based on nanotechnology.

Hakusuitech co. Ltd. company is one of leading zinc related chemical manufacturing and established in 1947. The company is headquartered at Japan with global production sights in Japan, China and Thailand.

Sakai Chemicals is also one of leading zinc products manufacturing company and established in 1918 at japan.

Showa Denko is japan based company with 16 operation sites and four research & development sites.

Nanophase is one of the leading nanoengineerd products manufacturing company established in 1996. The company is proving services in personal care products, surface finishing technologies coating technologies also.

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry co. Ltd. Is largest indirect ZnO production industry in Asia and based at China with 6 production sites.

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Product

• Coated

• Un-Coated

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Application

• Personal care & Cosmetics

• Paints and Coatings

• Textiles

• Electronics

• Other Applications

Personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Mn.

The purchasing power for cosmetic in emerging economies are increasing rapidly and growth in awareness for effects of ultraviolet rays are the driving factors for personal care and cosmetic segment for growth. The zinc oxide nanoparticles are now used in every personal care product, including shampoo, deodorant, sunscreen, toothpaste, soaps, hair conditioner, perfume, foundation, and lipstick. The increasing demand drives the segment growth in the global zinc oxide nanoparticle market.

Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Region

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Austria

o Netherlands

o Poland

o Russia

o Belgium

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

