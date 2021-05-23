Alcohol Packaging Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The size of the alcohol packaging market is expected to show high growth through 2025, driven by rising consumption of alcoholic beverages around the world. In developing countries, including India, increased urbanization along with increased consumer per capita income will increase alcohol production, contributing significantly to the surge in profits in the alcohol packaging market. The liquor industry is one of the most profitable markets in the world. It generated approximately $1.4 trillion in sales in 2015 and will grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The industry will also witness a shift in sales from Western countries to emerging markets including Africa and Asia Pacific. For example, alcohol consumption per capita in Australia and the United States in 2015 was about 12.6 liters and 9 liters, respectively. Demand for alcoholic beverages will increase as the volume of alcoholic beverages is high and consumption patterns shift to developing countries. This will have a positive impact on the alcohol packaging market over the next 7 years.
Alcohol Packaging Market: Segmentation
By Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Metal
- Glass
- Other Materials
By Package Type
- Bottles
- Metal Cans
- Cartons
- Jars
- Pouches
- Other Package Types
By Product
- Beer
- Spirit
- Wine
- Other Products
Major Players
- Amcor Limited
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Ball Corporation
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Gerresheimer AG
- Fiberon, LLC
- DS Smith Plc
- Crown Holdings, Inc
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Alcohol Packaging Market.
- The market share of the Alcohol Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Alcohol Packaging Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Alcohol Packaging Market.
Key Questions Answered by Alcohol Packaging Market Report
- What was the Alcohol Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Alcohol Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Alcohol Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
