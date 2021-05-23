Alcohol Packaging Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The size of the alcohol packaging market is expected to show high growth through 2025, driven by rising consumption of alcoholic beverages around the world. In developing countries, including India, increased urbanization along with increased consumer per capita income will increase alcohol production, contributing significantly to the surge in profits in the alcohol packaging market. The liquor industry is one of the most profitable markets in the world. It generated approximately $1.4 trillion in sales in 2015 and will grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The industry will also witness a shift in sales from Western countries to emerging markets including Africa and Asia Pacific. For example, alcohol consumption per capita in Australia and the United States in 2015 was about 12.6 liters and 9 liters, respectively. Demand for alcoholic beverages will increase as the volume of alcoholic beverages is high and consumption patterns shift to developing countries. This will have a positive impact on the alcohol packaging market over the next 7 years.

A full report of Alcohol Packaging Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/alcohol-packaging-market/10328/

Alcohol Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Other Materials

By Package Type

Bottles

Metal Cans

Cartons

Jars

Pouches

Other Package Types

By Product

Beer

Spirit

Wine

Other Products

Major Players

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

Gerresheimer AG

Fiberon, LLC

DS Smith Plc

Crown Holdings, Inc

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Alcohol Packaging Market.

The market share of the Alcohol Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Alcohol Packaging Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Alcohol Packaging Market.

Key Questions Answered by Alcohol Packaging Market Report

What was the Alcohol Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Alcohol Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Alcohol Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404