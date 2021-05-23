Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Products [Connected Sensors (Connected Inhaler Sensors, Connectable Injection Sensors (Connected Inhaler Devices, Connected Injection Devices)], Integrated Connected Devices); Technology (Bluetooth, Near-field communication (NFC), Others); End-User (Healthcare Providers, Homecare, Hospitals, Others); Application (Commercial, Residential); and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to exceed the market valuation of US$ 1 billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Connected drug delivery devices are mainly developed for the supervision and counseling of patients in a home setting. These devices offer various advantages such as adherence trackers, dose reminders, and monitoring of various diseases such as asthma, clinically isolated syndrome, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, and hypertension. Moreover, the sensors incorporated in the delivery devices help to monitor the side effects and evaluation of the effect of change in dose. The adherence trackers help to check whether the patients are taking the required dose at right time or not, whereas the apps associated with the connected delivery devices help to record the effect of treatment, safety of dose, and tolerability. Flexi-Q eMU-P electromechanical multi-use auto-injector system consists of a single-use cassette, reusable device, and a pre-filled syringe. This device is mainly used for various diseases which require a repeated dose of injections, such as autoimmune diseases, multiple sclerosis, blood-related disorders, and growth hormone deficiencies. The main advantage of Flexi-Q eMU-P is that it is reusable and easily affordable. The demand for Connected drug delivery devices is increasing on account of increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare devices, increasing focus on patient compliance, quality of healthcare, rising awareness of costs, increasing use of self-administered drugs, rising healthcare programs, and initiatives to spread the connected drug delivery devices’ awareness. For example, Propeller Health company has conducted around 60 connected medical programs to spread awareness of connected drug delivery devices. The company provides add-on devices for inhalers that are synchronized with the patient’s software for the analysis of symptoms and diseases.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/381

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Products, connected sensors segment holds the major share.”

Based on Products, the global Connected drug delivery devices market is fragmented into Connected Sensors and Integrated Connected Devices. The connected sensors segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its easy integration inside the already existing delivery devices without any interruption in their normal functioning.

“Amongst Connected Sensors, Connected Inhaler Sensors is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period.”

Connected Sensors are further bifurcated into Connected Inhaler Sensors and Connectable Injection Sensors. The demand for connected inhaler sensors is on rise on account of the high prevalence of respiratory diseases. Several research companies are working to control the incidence of respiratory diseases, for instance, propeller health is providing digital health solutions for respiratory medicine with the combination of analytics, inhaler device sensors, and mobile applications. Propeller Health has launched several connected inhaler device sensors such as metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhaler (DPI), and soft mist inhaler (SMI) for the monitoring of COPD and Asthma.

For a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 Impact on Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/connected-drug-delivery-devices-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Amongst Integrated Connected Devices, the Connected Inhaler Devices segment holds the major share”

The integrated connected devices are expected to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period. The integrated connected devices segment is also sub-divided into Connected Inhaler Devices and Connected Injection Devices. Connected Inhaler Devices hold several benefits over the Connected Injection Devices because of the needleless delivery of the drug. The demand for inhalational devices in the market is increasing owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and asthma. As per Burden of Obstructive Lung Disease (BOLD), the global prevalence of COPD is 10.1% in 2019.

Amongst Technology, the Bluetooth segment holds the major share”

Based on Technology, the market is fragmented into Bluetooth, Near-field communication (NFC), and Other Technologies. Bluetooth sub-segment is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period owing to its high use in drug delivery devices, and its low-cost connectivity access to smartphones. The Bluetooth technology is easily available in comparison to NFC and other technologies. For example, Teva a pioneer in enhancing health and improving access to quality healthcare for society has launched a Bluetooth-enabled albuterol sulfate rescue inhaler. The new inhaler is available by prescription to U.S. patients age 4 and older, according to the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company. ‘ProAir Digihaler’ connects with the smartphone to detect and record COPD and Asthma symptoms.

Browse – Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Amongst End-User, the Homecare segment holds the major share”

Based on End-user, the market is divided into Healthcare Providers, Homecare, Hospitals, and Others. The home care segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021-2027 because of the rise in product acceptance. The advantage of using these products in the homecare setting is easy administration and without the need for healthcare practitioners. Furthermore, the increasing incidents of chronic diseases such as diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are expected to fuel the homecare segment growth in the forecast period. For instance, as per WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Four out of 5CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.

“North America is the largest markets and Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing markets”

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World.

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major players operating in the market include Propeller Health (Reciprocal Labs Corporation), Proteus Digital Health, BIOCORP, Merck KGaA, Adherium Limited, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Aterica Digital Health, Phillips Medisize, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and FindAir . Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to boost their presence in different regions

Customization Options:

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911