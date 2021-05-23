Matcha Powder Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Grade (Classic, Ceremonial, and Culinary); Application (Regular Tea, Matcha Beverages, Food, Personal Care); Production Technology (Steamed, Pan-Fried); and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Matcha Powder Market is expected to reach the market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from USD XX billion in 2020. Matcha powder is green-colored and vibrant tea produced from shade-grown high-grade tea leaves. The health benefits associated with matcha are one of the key drivers for the growth of the matcha powder market. Furthermore, the increasing scope of application of matcha powder in the food & beverage industry as well as in the personal care & cosmetics industry is another factor contributing towards the growth of the matcha powder market. Apart from this, the high content of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are also boosting the global matcha powder market. The estimated ORAC value of matcha is nearly 1,573 units per gram, the highest as compared to other fruits and vegetables. In addition to this, matcha has 137 times more antioxidants than other teas making it one of the healthy beverages.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/374

The rise in demand for healthy beverages owing to the increase in the global burden of people suffering from chronic diseases including cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes has inclined people to adopt a healthy lifestyle will drive the global market of matcha powder. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, 6 out of 10 people have a chronic disease and 4 out 10 adults have two or more. Amongst 133 million Americans, 45% of the population of America has at least one chronic disease. Furthermore, chronic diseases are responsible for 7 out of every 10 deaths, killing more than 1.7 million Americans each year.

Green tea is gaining popularity all over the world due to the associated nutritional benefits. The worldwide annual consumption of green tea is estimated to be 600,000 tons. Major green tea consumption nations are China and Japan. However, only a small proportion of people drink green tea in Europe, United States, Africa. Amongst other teas, the popularity of green tea is increasing, accounting for 15% of U.S. consumption owing to its high nutrition value.

For a detailed analysis of the Drivers in the Matcha Powder Market browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/matcha-powder-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Global adoption of a healthy lifestyle has driven the increase in the import of green tea worldwide. For instance, China had spent heavily in Fair Trade and other certifications to become the U.S.’s top tea trading partner accounting for 44% of U.S. green tea imports. According to the world’s top exports, the volume of green tea imports during the first 10 months in 2019 totaled 9.8% of green tea imports and reached US$ 10 million annually owing to the increasing popularity of matcha. Furthermore, China also accounts for 44% of U.S. green tea imports.

AOI seicha, Aiya America Inc., DoMatcha, Nestle, Unilever, ITO en, Marushichi seicha, ShaoXing Royal tea, Yanoen, and MaruKyu Koyamaen are some of the prominent players operating in the global matcha powder market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with innovative products.

Browse – Juice Concentrates Market (Fruit Type – Orange, Apple, Mango, Mixed Fruits and Others): Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Grade, Classic segment holds the major share”

Based on the grade, the market is fragmented into Classic, Ceremonial, and Culinary. The Classic segment dominated the market with a share of XX% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the easy blending properties and astringent flavor making it suitable for smoothies and other wide range of food & beverages.

“Amongst application, Regular Drinking tea segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period”

Further based on application, the market is fragmented into regular tea, matcha beverages, food, and personal care. As per the World Green tea association, consumption of green tea across the world is nearly 600,000 tons of green tea which accounts for about 1/5 of the total consumption of all other different types of tea.

“Amongst Production technology, the Steamed technology segment holds the major share”

Based on the production technology, the market is fragmented into steamed and pan-fried production technology. China and Japan are the primary producers of green tea, where it is a celebrated beverage. Japanese teas are usually processed by steamed production technology. However, the pan-fried method is commonly found in the process of Chinese teas. Steamed technology is the preferred method for matcha powder production as steaming the leaves retains more nutrition.

“Asia-Pacific signifies one of the largest markets of Matcha Powder Market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Cancer Immunotherapy market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. Asia-Pacific dominated the market and generated revenue of USD XX million in 2020 owing to the highest no. of green tea consumers in East Asia. China is the largest green tea-drinking nation followed by japan. Chinese people consume nearly 50% of the total green tea consumption worldwide.

Customization Options:

Matcha Powder Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911