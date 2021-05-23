Detox Drinks Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Water, Juice, Smoothies, Tea/Coffee, Others); Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based); Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches & Sachets, Others); Origin (Conventional and Organic) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Detox Drinks Market is expected to reach the market valuation of USD 2,045.9 million by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from USD 980.2 million in 2019. Detox drinks help in removing the harmful toxins which can negatively impact cells and organs of the human body. These drinks are prepared by blending various fruits, vegetables, and herbs that naturally cleanse the body from within and helps in reducing some extra kilos. The health benefits associated with Detoxification are one of the key drivers of the global detox drinks market. Furthermore, the rising demand for a high scale of volume in the beverage industry across the globe drives the growth of the market. The consumption of soft drinks, such as colas and flavored sodas, is reducing globally as they have high sugar content, artificial coloring, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine which can cause negative effects on the human body. Owing to this, many consumers are shifting from carbonated drinks towards healthy beverages.

The rise in demand for healthy beverages owing to the increase in the global burden of people suffering from chronic diseases including cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes has inclined people to adopt a healthy lifestyle which will further drive the global market of detox drinks. For instance, according to the centers for disease control and prevention, 6 out of 10 people have a chronic disease and 4 out 10 adults have two or more. Amongst 133 million Americans, 45% of the population of America has at least one chronic disease. Furthermore, chronic diseases are responsible for 7 out of every 10 deaths, killing more than 1.7 million Americans each year.

The prevalence of Obesity and Overweight is rising dramatically across the globe and has nearly tripled since 1975, according to WHO. Obesity is among one of the leading causes of death worldwide as obese people are prone to many serious health conditions and illnesses. For instance, as per CDC, more than 900,000 adult COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in the United States between the beginning of the pandemic and November 18, 2020. Models estimate that 271,800 (30.2%) of these hospitalizations were attributed to obesity. Given the facts, many people are wanting to lose weight and are participating in various weight management programs focusing on detoxification. These factors have increased the worldwide demand for detox drinks owing to their ability to cleanse the body naturally and improving the metabolism of the body. Furthermore, consumption of detox drinks improves digestion as it serves as a laxative and provides various healthy nutrients to the digestive system which is further fueling the growth of the detox drinks market.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the global detox drinks market is advancement in medical technology and the surging cost of medical treatments. From drugs to surgeries, to other medical procedures, nothing costs less than a few lakhs. For instance, In India, the average cost for cancer treatment is 10 lakhs. In addition to this, 1-3.5 lakhs is the average cost for angioplasty procedures in India. Owing to these factors, the medicinal benefits associated with detoxifying drinks coupled with the increase in the number of health-conscious people all over the world is augmenting the growth of the global detox drinks market.

Unilever, Pukka herbs, Dr Stuarts, Jus by Julie, Suja Life, Project Juice, Terranova Synergistic Nutrition, Temple Turmeric, Raw generation, Hain celestial are some of the prominent players operating in the global detox drinks market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Product Type, Water segment holds the major share”

Based on the product type, the market is fragmented into water, juice, smoothies, tea or coffee, and others. The water segment dominated the market with a share of XX% in 2020 owing to the ease of availability and a wide variety of detox water. In addition to this, water can also be consumed regularly as a part of the everyday regime. However, significant growth is expected in the juice segment over the projected timeframe due to the increasing demand for natural and healthy juices.

“Amongst Distribution Channel, Non-Store based segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period”

Further based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is holding the major share in the market owing to the surge in the sale of healthy beverages in supermarkets & convenience stores. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increase in penetration of e-commerce in the food & beverage retail sector. For instance, according to research conducted by Food Industry Association (FMI) and NielsenIQ, in 2021, Online sales of packaged food and beverages can reach up to $109 billion.

“Amongst Packaging Type, Bottle’s segment holds the major share”

Based on the packaging type, the market is fragmented into bottles, pouches & sachets, and others. The bottle segment grabbed the major market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as it one of the most convenient and cost-effective forms of packaging for detox drinks.

“Amongst Origin, Conventional segment holds the major share”

Based on Origin, the market is fragmented into Conventional and Organic. Conventional farming techniques using fertilizers and pesticides providing quick and efficient results are accountable for the major shareholder of the conventional segment, in terms of revenue. However, the organic segment is anticipated to experience commendable growth in the upcoming years due to the shift in preferences of consumers for organic food & beverages.

“North America signifies one of the largest markets of detox drinks market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the detox drinks market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 owing to the fast-paced modern lifestyle and high-income levels of the consumers in the region have led to a rise in the demand for detoxifying drinks. Most of the companies in the food industry are introducing new flavors to cater to the middle-income group which helps to boost the growth of the detox drinks market.

Customization Options:

