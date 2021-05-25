Forklift Trucks Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 72.9 Billion by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Forklift Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global forklift trucks market reached a value of US$ 54.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market is projected to reach US$ 72.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Forklift trucks are industrial machines used to transport materials and goods over short distances. They are also utilized for performing different industrial tasks and handling heavy construction materials. They are operated by trained machinists and comprise two horizontal prongs for loading and unloading. As they are economical, powerful, user-friendly, and easy to maintain, their demand is escalating across the globe.

The burgeoning construction industry represents one of the primary factors catalyzing the demand for forklift trucks worldwide. These trucks are employed in warehouses and distribution centers for delivering components to assembly lines and positioning materials for effective handling. As a result, the increasing number of warehouse establishments is contributing to the overall market growth. Moreover, as they perform multiple industrial tasks, forklift trucks find extensive application in dockyards, factories, and warehouses across the transportation, retail, aerospace, and manufacturing industries. Other factors, such as technological advancements and growing research and development (R&D) activities to improve productivity, are anticipated to drive the forklift trucks market further.

Forklift Trucks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the forklift trucks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

Clark Material Handling Company

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

Jungheinrich

KION Group

Crown Equipment Corporation

Godrej & Boyce

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global forklift trucks market on the basis of region, product type, technology, class and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks

Warehouse Forklift Trucks

Breakup by Technology:

Electricity Powered

Internal Combustion Engine Powered

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Class IV

Class V

Breakup by Application:

Non-Industrial Warehouses and Distribution Centers Construction Sites Dockyards Snow Plows

Industrial Manufacturing Recycling Operations



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Structure of the Global Market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

