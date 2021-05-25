Global Bioadhesives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Bioadhesives Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn. The global bioadhesives market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global bioadhesives report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Bioadhesives is a natural polymeric material that is used as adhesives to describe glue which is used to bind the substance and resist separation between two materials.

Increasing demand from the healthcare sector for biomedical application and stringent environmental rules towards adverse effects of synthetic materials are further is driving the global bioadhesives market growth. Governments are coming up with regulation for the chemical industries to reduce the use of fossil products, which is further expected to increase the demand for bio-based adhesives in the global market. Limited capabilities of bioadhesives have been restrict the use of bio and green adhesives in various applications. There is also growing demand for environmentally-friendly or green buildings, which provides an opportunity for the development of green and sustainable adhesive solutions.

By Type, the bioadhesives market is segmented into plant based and animal based. Plant based adhesives segment held 75.3% revenue share in 2019. Growing consumer preference towards bio-based products is expected to generate high demand for plant-based product variants. By Application, the market is segmented into paper & packaging, construction, woodworking, personal care, medical. The paper & packaging segment holds more than 37.2% share, in terms of revenue, in 2019. Growing packaging and paper industry in emerging economies markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to expand segment growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, rising healthcare awareness, and growing construction and remolding activities drive the market demand. North America dominates the market during the forecast period thanks to initiatives taken up by environment supporters such as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC). Europe held the largest market in terms of demand, with a 47.4% volume share in 2019 thanks to stringent government regulations regarding synthetic adhesives and rapid technological advancements associated with bio-based material usage. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global bioadhesives market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the global bioadhesives market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global bioadhesives market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global bioadhesives market make the report investor’s guide.

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

• Henkel AG & Company • DuPont de Nemours, Inc., • Arkema (Bostik SA) • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. • Beardow Adams Group • Paramelt BV • Jowat SE • Ingredion Incorporated • EcoSynthetix Inc. • Tate & Lyle PLC • Yparex B.V. • 3M Company • Cryolife Inc • Bioadhesive Alliance Inc • Danimer Scientific LLC • Others