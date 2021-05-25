Global 5G Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region.

The Global 5G Security Market size is projected to reach US$ XXMn by 2026 from US$ XXMn in 2019, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The Global 5G Security Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global 5G Security Market report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Definition of 5G Security:

Cellular networks will upgrade from 4G to 5G, with 5G networks offering enhanced cybersecurity safeguards. International mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) encryption, device-specific upgrades, home network access, and expanded protection advantages from network virtualization are all included in base 5G technology, which keeps cybercriminals at bay.

Global 5G Security Market Dynamics:

The demand for 5G security is expected to increase as the adoption of fifth-generation (5G) cellular technology increases. During the forecast period, the growing need to deploy security solutions at multiple levels, such as in computers, cloud RAN infrastructure, and air interface equipment is expected to drive market growth. Due to the demand for 5G securities from businesses, the global 5G security market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. 5G allows dozens of new and enhanced technologies and services that require high security. Leading firms like Palo Alto Networks, Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry), and others are positioning themselves to profit from the demand for securing 5G-based networks, platforms, software, and services. This includes the hardware, applications, and data protection markets for 5G security. The high cost of 5G security solutions, on the other hand, will prevent SMEs from adopting them. According to the 2019 Ericsson Mobility Survey, 5G subscriptions are projected to hit 13 million by the end of 2019. Commercial 5G launches have been announced by around 50 service providers. By 2025, Ericsson expects 2.6 billion subscriptions. According to Gartner, 66 % of businesses expect to introduce 5G by 2020.

Global 5G Security Market Segmentation:

Based on the component, the 5G Security market is divided into services and solutions. The service segment is sub-segmented into consulting, implementation, and maintenance & support. The services segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate. Services, such as network testing, preparation and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting, are considered the core of 5G security because they are critical in meeting clients' needs. The solution segment is sub-segmented into the next-generation firewall, data loss prevention, antivirus/antimalware, distributed denial of service protection (DDoS), and other solutions. The DDoS security solution segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period, based on solution form. DDoS security and mitigation solutions and services are used by companies to provide adaptive protection against DDoS attacks. Based on the application, the market is segmented into virtual & augmented reality (AR), connected automotive, smart manufacturing, smart cities, and others. The AR market is fastest growing due to increasing demand for AR devices and applications in healthcare, rising investments in the AR market, and growing demand for AR in the retail and e-commerce sectors due to COVID-19. For instance, users can communicate with the virtual world using VR headsets. Based on deployment mode, the 5G Security market is divided cloud and on-premise. Cloud deployment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate during the forecast period. Organizations will save money on infrastructure, software, storage, and technical personnel by delivering 5G security technologies and services on the cloud.The cloud deployment type is widely used for both private and public clouds, and it can differ from case to case depending on the client's needs. The high adoption rate of cloud computing, increasing volume of internet users, and rising demand for system integration are all driving forces to the market. Based on the industrial verticals, the global 5G security market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, telecommunication, healthcare, and others. In 2020, the IT & telecom segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 20% of total revenue. Due to major investments by key players in the latest communication technologies, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global 5G Security Market Regional Insights:

Because of the presence of well-established and technologically advanced players in the region, North America dominated the global 5G security market in 2019. Due to an increase in cyber-attacks, the United States is a key market in North America, which is expected to improve the country’s 5G security market. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific 5G security market is expected to grow at a rapid rate. This is due to the increasing need in the area to secure websites, software, and endpoints from unauthorized access. China and India are key markets in the Asia Pacific. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 5G Security Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 5G Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global 5G Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 5G Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global 5G Security Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Global 5G Security Market Key Players

• AT&T Inc. • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. • China Mobile Ltd. • CISCO Systems Inc. • Cloudflare, Inc. • DigitCert Inc. • Ericsson AB • F5 Networks Inc. • Gemalto N.V. • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. • IBM Corporation • Infineon Technologies • Intel Corporation • Juniper Networks Inc. • Keysight Technologies • KT Corporation • LG Uplus Corp. • NEC Corporation • Nokia Networks • Other Key Players