Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Service, Solution, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, and Region.

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market size is projected to reach US$ 23.14Bn by 2026 from US$ 7.31 Bn in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.21 % during the forecast period. The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Definition of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection:

APTs (advanced persistent threats) are the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. They are usually carried out by groups linked to nation-states and are designed to steal highly sensitive systems and data. Due to the difficulty and expense of launching APT attacks, the groups behind them usually target high-value targets such as government agencies or large companies. Their goals frequently include espionage, data theft, and sabotage.

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Dynamics:

Increase in demand from defense systems drive growth of the advanced persistent threat protection market. This protection system is being used in government and defense, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and other industries, which is driving up demand for advanced persistent threat protection. Due to increased concern regarding data security, security regulations are likely to become more stringent shortly. The advanced persistent threat defense market is expected to see healthy growth thanks to newly emerging and advanced managed security services. As large data repositories are stored inside the cloud infrastructure from various sources, cloud adoption is driving the APT security market. Enterprises use APT defense solutions to secure these large storages from advanced security threats. Besides, the number of targeted attacks has risen in recent years. As a result, businesses are introducing innovative technology technologies to secure their data in the future. The three most popular types of firewalls are software firewalls, hardware firewalls, and cloud firewalls, all of which can help users to avoid advanced persistent threats.

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Segmentation:

Based on the service, the advanced persistent threat protection market is divided into professional services and managed services. The increased use of technology and the widespread implementation of 5G networks are some of the factors expected to drive demand for integrated security, influencing the segmental market's growth. Portfolio management and investment advice, legal services, tax planning & accounting, and other services are all examples of professional services. In the coming years, population growth and increasing income levels are projected to propel the professional services industry in the United States to new heights. According to Freedonia Focus Reports, the United States, personal consumption expenses on professional services are expected to hit $600 billion in 2023, up 2.9 % from US$ 521 billion in 2018. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into endpoint protection, security information, and event management (SIEM), intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), next-generation firewall, and others. According to the MMR report, the next generation segment is expected to generate substantial revenue during the forecast period. The widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) trend is raising awareness and demand for network infrastructure security. This is one of the key factors of business expansion.The SIEM segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2026, based on solutions. SIEM gathers security data from servers, network devices, and domain controllers analyze the data for trends, detects threats, and allows administrators to investigate any alerts. Based on deployment mode, the forms available are cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to lead the global adaptive learning market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of cloud computing, increasing volume of internet users, and rising demand for system integration are all driving forces to the market. Based on organization size, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In 2019, the revenue share of the Large Enterprises segment increased. Large companies are increasingly turning to APT protection solutions, and they are likely to invest heavily in advanced APT protection solutions to ensure that their businesses remain safe in today's highly competitive environment. Based on application, the categorization is seen into banking, financial services and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, and others. One of the key factors driving the segment's growth is the growing adoption of APT security technology by financial institutions around the world.

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Regional Insights

North American economies are stable and well-established, allowing them to invest heavily in research and development (R&D), leading to the development of new technologies in the APT defense industry. This factor will boost the market growth in the North American region. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific advanced persistent threat protection market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate of XX %. Over the next two years, several businesses in the Asia Pacific expect to invest heavily in big data analytics. This is expected to greatly increase consumer demand. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are the countries studied in the Asia Pacific advanced persistent threat defense market. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Solution, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Scope:

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Key Players

• Fortinet • FireEye • Symantec • Trend Micro • Blue Coat Systems • Intel Security • Webroot, Inc. • Palo Alto Networks • Websense, Inc. • Dell Secureworks. • IBM • Cisco • Kaspersky Lab • MCAFEE • VMware Carbon Black • Microsoft Corporation • F-Secure • Other Key Players