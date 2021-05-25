Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) By Implant Type, End-Users and Region

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market is expected to reach $XX Mn by 2026 from $XX Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.8% during a forecast period.

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market Overview:

Total shoulder replacement is also known as total shoulder arthroplasty, which is the removal of portions of the shoulder joint and replacing them with artificial implants to reduce pain and restore range of rotation and mobility. It is very successful for treating the severe pain and stiffness caused by end-stage arthritis.

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market Dynamics:

Rising prevalence of orthopaedic disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and others primarily drive the market growth. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is a chronic systemic disease that affects the joints, connective tissues, muscle, tendons, and fibrous tissue. It tends to strike during the most productive years of adulthood, between the ages of 20 and 40, and is a chronic disabling condition often causing pain and deformity.The prevalence of RA is upto 0.3-1% and more common in women. Growing geriatric population more susceptible in acquiring arthritis due to higher rate of bone degeneration, propel the market growth.On-going technological advancements in orthopaedic field and rising awareness amongst the patients for shoulder replacement surgeries also contribute in augmenting market growth. Rising cases of Injuries due to accidents, sports related shoulder injuries increase the demand for the total shoulder replacement market. However, expensive shoulder replacement procedures and Lack of skilled professionals may restrain the market from growing. The report has profiled fourteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same. Increasing R&D activities in each region are different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost, availability of advanced technology is analyzed.

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market Segment Analysis:

The global Total Shoulder Replacement market is segmented on the basis of Implant type and end-users. Based on Implant Type,the Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during forecast years, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast years. Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis procedure is mostly used in the treatment of osteoarthritis. Many advantages associated with the procedure like long lasting and significant improvement in pain and function adds up to the segment growth. To Know About The Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global market by XX% in 2019. The region is expected to continue the dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of shoulder transplant surgeries in the region. High number of surgeries results due to prevalence of patients suffering from arthritis. According to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, about 53,000 people in the United States have shoulder replacement Surgery every year.On 4 November 2019 Wright Medical Group Inc. has acquisition with Stryker Company. With this acquisition, they are providing significant opportunities to advance innovation and improves outcomes and reach more patients. APAC region is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population in the region more prone to accidents or bone degeneration due to growing age, rising healthcare expenditure, improved medical infrastructure are the factors augmenting the market growth in the region. The report also helps in understanding the Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market report: Inquire before buying

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market, by Region:

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • APAC

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market Key Players

• BioTek Instruments, Inc. • Wright Medical Group N.V. • Zimmer Biomet • Implantcast GmbH • DePuySynthes Companies • DJO Global, Inc. • Stryker Corporation • Integra LifeSciences • Smith & Nephew • ArthrexInc • Lima Corporate • Exactech and Tornier, Inc. • B. Braun Melsungen AG • Conmed Corporation, DJO Global Inc.