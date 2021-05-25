Fiberglass Pipes Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global market for fiberglass pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period. The main factor driving the studied market is the increase in oil and gas production. On the other hand, high raw material costs are hindering the growth of the market.

The chemical industry is expected to occupy the largest share in the fiberglass pipe market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global fiberglass pipe market and is expected to become the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to increased consumption in countries such as China and India.

Scope of the Report:

This research report categorizes the fiberglass pipes market based on product type, application, and region. It forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets till 2021.

Based on Type

GRP

GRE

Others

Based on Fiber

E-Glass

T-Glass

Others

Based on Application

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Others

Key Players

Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited

Amiblu Holding GmbH

Farassan Man. & Ind. Company

Future Pipe Industries

Hengrun Group Co. Ltd.

Kinflare Group

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Fiberglass Systems

Sekisui Chemicals

WIG Wietersdorfer Holding GmbH.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Fiberglass Pipes Market.

The market share of the Fiberglass Pipes Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Fiberglass Pipes Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Fiberglass Pipes Market.

Key Questions Answered by Fiberglass Pipes Market Report

What was the Fiberglass Pipes Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Fiberglass Pipes Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fiberglass Pipes Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

