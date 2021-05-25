Digitalization in logistics Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Advantech, Digilogistics, IBM

Digitalization in logistics refers to web-based enterprise logistics applications for the unified logistics information system. Digital logistic has high growth predictions owing to the increasing demand for modern business process management for substituting manpower with automated solutions to deliver quality services. Logistics has introduced digital innovations at a slower pace than some other industries. This slower rate of digital adoption brings enormous risks that, if ignored, could be potentially catastrophic for even the biggest established players in the business. With the logistics industry suffering from some very significant inefficiencies for example, 50% of trucks travel empty on their return journey after making a delivery digital transformation can also bring important social and environmental benefits by growing efficiency and cutting down energy consumption and emissions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Huawei Technologies (China)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/164892-global-digitalization-in-logistics-market



A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Digitalization in logistics Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digitalization in logistics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digitalization in logistics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Real-Time Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, and Cloud-Driven Technology for Digital Logistics



Market Drivers:

Rise in Adoption of IT Solutions for the Businesses

Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Logistics



Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Digital Logistics from Emerging Countries

Growing E-Commerce Industry



The Digitalization in logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others), Service/Solutions Type (Solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Data Management and Analytics, Security, Network Management), Services (Planning and Consulting Services, Deployment and Integration Services, Support and Maintenance)), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), System Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other)

Digitalization in logistics the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Digitalization in logistics Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/164892-global-digitalization-in-logistics-market

Geographically World Digitalization in logistics markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Digitalization in logistics markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Digitalization in logistics Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Digitalization in logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Digitalization in logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Digitalization in logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Digitalization in logistics; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Digitalization in logistics Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Digitalization in logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

…………….

Buy this research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=164892

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Digitalization in logistics market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Digitalization in logistics market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Digitalization in logistics market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport