Enterprise Master Patient Index Software Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Verato, Meditech, InterSystems

Enterprise master patient index is a patient database registered by a healthcare organization that is used to maintain consistent and accurate information across its various departments. Enterprise master patient index software ensures that every patient is represented only once and with constant demographic identification within all systems of hospital data. It provides an automated and easily integrated solution for creating a single source of truth for patient identity and demographic information. The factors such as Rising Demand for Patient Data Management Solutions and the Adoption of Cloud Computing are the driving factors for the Enterprise Master Patient Index Software.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Just Associates, Inc. (United States), NextGate Solutions, Inc. (United Kingdom), Verato, Inc. (United States), QuadraMed Corporation (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), Meditech (United States), InterSystems Corporation (United States), Wipro (India)

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Enterprise Master Patient Index Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements.



Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Cloud Computing

Opportunities:

Growth in the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Increasing Demand for End-user Industry

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Patient Data Management Solutions

Provides Automated and Easily Integrated Solution

Challenges:

Technical Issues Associated with Software

Segmentation of the Global Enterprise Master Patient Index Software Market:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based, On premises), Pricing Options (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Verato, a leading provider of cloud-based patient matching services has announced that the company is ranked #1 for Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) in the 2019 Black Book Survey. The company’s EMPI technology, branded the Verato Universal Master Person Index (UMPI), was launched in 2017 after five years of development. In just two years, the Verato UMPI rocketed to the top of the rankings against products that have been in the market for 10 years or more.



The research report shares knowledgeable insights with regards to key industrial Value chain and interesting elements of global Enterprise Master Patient Index Software market. It features end-use ventures that directly impact the development cycle of the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Enterprise Master Patient Index Software Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Enterprise Master Patient Index Software market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Enterprise Master Patient Index Software market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



