Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The FRP sheet and panel market is valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027.

The demand for electric vehicles is on the rise as the demand for FRP sheets and panels in the building and construction industry increases, and as many OEMs and automakers shift their demands to zero-gravity and better fuel economy products that demand FRP sheets and panels. The global FRP Sheet & Panel market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments, trends, drivers, limitations, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market: Segmentation

By Product type

General lining surface sheets

Bead sheets

Gel-coat sheets

Fiberglass sheets

Others

By End-use industries

Building and construction

Automotive and aerospace

Transportation

Electronics and electrical

Consumer products

Others

Key players operating in the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market

Brianza Plastica S.p.A.

Crane Composites Inc.

C-Sco Sandwich Panel and Shelters Industry Co. Ltd.

Glasteel, Inc.

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group

Optiplan GmbH

Panolam Industries International Inc.

Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc.

S. Liner Company

Vetroresina SPA

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market.

The market share of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market.

Key Questions Answered by Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Report

What was the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

