Electronic Adhesives Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The electronic adhesives market is expected to record a 9% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2027).

COVID-19 has a positive impact on the electronic adhesives market. According to JEITA, the global electronics and IT industry’s output increased by 2% year over year to $2.9 trillion. The positive growth is due to the increased demand for electronic components and devices to enhance contactless interaction and use remote information technology. Electronic adhesives are very important components in electronic products because they are used in manufacturing and protecting high-performance electronic devices. This positive growth is expected to continue with increasing demand for electronics worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the electronic adhesives market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Alent Plc, Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA, Alent Plc, KYOCERA Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., H.B. Fuller, LG Chem Ltd., 3M Company, Indium Corporation, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Electronic Adhesives Market: Segmentation

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

Paste

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

PU

Others (MMA, rubber, cyanoacrylates, polyester, SMP, Parylene, polysulfide, urethane acrylate, and polyamide)

By Product Type:

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Others (optically clear adhesives, structural adhesives, under fills, and sealants)

By End-Use Industry:

Computers & servers

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Automotive

Commercial Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Electronic Adhesives Market.

The market share of the Electronic Adhesives Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Electronic Adhesives Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Electronic Adhesives Market.

Key Questions Answered by Electronic Adhesives Market Report

What was the Electronic Adhesives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Electronic Adhesives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronic Adhesives Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

