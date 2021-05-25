Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Micro Tactical Ground Robot will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Micro Tactical Ground Robot market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market report is segmented by

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, by Mode of Operation:

• Tethered

• Tele-operated

• Semi-autonomous

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, by Application:

• Intelligence

• Surveillance

• Reconnaissance services

• Law enforcement

• Explosive ordinance disposal

• Chemical

• Biological

• Radiological

• Nuclear and explosives

• Hazardous materials

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, Major Players:

• Roboteam

• QinetiQ

• iRobot Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Thales

• Northrop Grumman

• Clearpath Robotics

• Robotnik Automation

• ReconRobotic

• Perrone Robotics

By region, Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

