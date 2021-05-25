New Report: Global Industrial Insulation Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global industrial insulation market size was estimated at $7.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to show a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The growing demand for products to improve equipment efficiency and process performance across the application industry is expected to be a major driver of growth.

The growing demand for industrial insulation is due to increasing industrial, construction, and infrastructure activities in APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, and growing demand for energy conservation and process optimization are driving the industrial insulation market.

Industrial Insulation Market: Segmentation

Based on form:

Pipe

Blanket

Board

Others

Based on material:

Mineral Wool

Calcium Silicate

Plastic foams

Others

Based on the end-use industry:

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Cement

Foos & Beverage

Others

Key Companies Covered

Knauf Insulation

ROCKWOOL

Owens Corning

BASF SE

Solvay

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Insulation Market.

The market share of the Industrial Insulation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Insulation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Insulation Market.

Key Questions Answered by Industrial Insulation Market Report

What was the Industrial Insulation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Industrial Insulation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Insulation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

